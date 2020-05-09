Bao Bei to Kick Off New ‘Sunday Dinner Series’ With Jamaican Family Feast

The GOODS from Bao Bei

Vancouver, BC | This Sunday, to kick off our Sunday Dinner series, Alain, who’s Chinese and grew up in Toronto, has re-created the ideal “one off comfort meal” of his youth: the complete Oxtail Dinner with add ons like Jerk Chicken and a ‘Ting Paloma’ Cocktail Kit — reminiscent of his multicultural hometown.

Orders can be placed here. It’s $38/person and $3 goes to the Hua Foundation in support of the Chinatown Care Packages program.

Here’s the playlist for the dinner!