Community News / Bowen Island

Bao Bei to Kick Off New ‘Sunday Dinner Series’ With Jamaican Family Feast

Portrait

The GOODS from Bao Bei

Vancouver, BC | This Sunday, to kick off our Sunday Dinner series, Alain, who’s Chinese and grew up in Toronto, has re-created the ideal “one off comfort meal” of his youth: the complete Oxtail Dinner with add ons like Jerk Chicken and a ‘Ting Paloma’ Cocktail Kit — reminiscent of his multicultural hometown.

Orders can be placed here. It’s $38/person and $3 goes to the Hua Foundation in support of the Chinatown Care Packages program.

Here’s the playlist for the dinner!

Bao Bei Chinese Brasserie
Neighbourhood: Chinatown
163 Keefer St. | 604-688-0876 | WEBSITE
Bao Bei to Kick Off New ‘Sunday Dinner Series’ With Jamaican Family Feast
Vancouver’s Take-Out Food Options, Mapped

There are 0 comments

Bowen Island

Drinker / Bowen Island

A Look Inside the Brand New ‘Copper Spirit Distillery’ on Bowen Island

The new distillery just opened and is already attracting an appreciative crowds in the heart of Snug Cove.

Heads Up / Bowen Island

La Mezcaleria Chef Mariana Gabilondo to Prepare Special Long Table Feast on Bowen Island

Bowen Island's beautiful Home Farm will host the culinary team from the popular Vancouver restaurant on July 20th.

Cool Things We Want / Bowen Island

Bowen Trip So We Can Eat Up Everything At Branch & Butter

Lexicon / Bowen Island

Phonetically Amusing Demonyn For The Inhabitants Of Bowen Island

"A bunch of Boweners are coming on the last ferry."

Spaced / Bowen Island

Quiet Oregon Pond Getaway Clad In Glass & Douglas Fir Would Suit Bowen Island

Field Trip / Bowen Island

On Dropping Everything To Ferry Your Way To Bowen Island This Weekend

Popular

Tea and Two Slices

On Being Held Hostage by Elites and Shedding Zero Tears for Panicking AirBnB Hosts

In his latest read of the news headlines, Sean Orr wonders at conspiratorial convictions and the immediate future of restaurants.

Honour Bound

These Small Companies Have Retooled to Produce Made-in-Vancouver Face Masks

Looking for high quality, reusable fabric face masks? Support local small businesses by considering these made-in-Vancouver options.

Opening Soon / Gastown

New Burger Joint Coming to Gastown

BRGR BRGR aims to kick-off as a delivery/takeout operation out of 108 West Hastings St. this Friday, May 8th.

Comfort Food / Main Street

The Comfort Food Guide to Vancouver: Bikini Sandwich at Como Taperia

The original is from Barcelona, where street vendors have been selling versions of it for years outside the Bikini Concert Hall.

Heads Up

19 Ways to Treat Mom Right this Mother’s Day

Just because you may not be able to give your Mom a big hug and a kiss this year doesn't mean you can't show her some love!

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Main Street

You Earned It — 33 Acres of Sunshine Released in Cans

Community News

In the Name of Mom! This Mother’s Day, Consider a Gift of Donating Meals to Families in Need

Community News / The Okanagan

Corcelettes Merlot 2017 Scores 90 Point Rating and Costs Less Than $24

Community News / Main Street

Mother’s Day Brunch and Dinner Kits Available Now From ‘The Acorn’