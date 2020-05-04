Community News

Tractor Brings Back Two Favourites in Time for Mother’s Day

Portrait

The GOODS from Tractor

Vancouver, BC | Just in time for Mother’s Day, Tractor has brought back two favourites: spicy Kimchi Salad with cilantro ginger dressing; Potato Mint Salad with edamame and watermelon radish. Also, Tractor has introduced a brand-new Short Rib Sandwich featuring caramelized onions, horseradish mustard aioli, arugula and pickled cabbage served on fresh sourdough bread — perfect for Mother’s Day drop-offs or to enjoy with your loved ones. Order online here.

Tractor Foods (Broadway & Ash)
Neighbourhood: West Side
601 West Broadway | WEBSITE
Tractor Foods Announces Easter Family Meals

