Gotham Steakhouse & Bar Reopens Today as Upscale Take-Out Destination

Vancouver, BC | After announcing a temporarily closure in response to the COVID-19 crisis in March, Vancouver’s longstanding Gotham Steakhouse & Bar will reopen its doors this week pivoting from a full-service fine-dining restaurant to an upscale take-out destination.

Launching Friday, April 24, Gotham’s new ‘Go with Gotham’ service blends contemporary convenience with culinary excellence. The comprehensive take-out menu includes a selection of meaty entrees, appetizers and side dishes designed to be finished at home, in addition to fully cooked, ready-to-eat dishes and desserts that can be enjoyed right away. And for a limited period, customers will receive 20-percent-off regular food menu prices as part of an introductory guest appreciation offer. Guests can also choose from a selection of wine, beer and other beverages to add to their take-out order.

Available from 3 to 8 p.m., Gotham’s new take-out menu boasts an impressive variety of classic and modern steakhouse dishes. Highlights include timeless appetizers like shrimp cocktail and clam chowder, premium steaks – such as a 16 oz. NY strip, 20 oz. bone-in ribeye, and a 24 oz. porterhouse – gourmet side dishes, flavourful sauces and decadent desserts.

For home cooks, Gotham is also offering a selection of ready-to-grill steaks and chef-prepared meal kits to finish at home, complete with easy-to-follow recipe cards and cooking instructions. An ideal option for a cozy date night at home, the Gotham Grill Dinner for Two comes with Canadian Prime steak cuts of your choice (ready to grill on the stovetop or barbecue), along with seasonings, sauces and accompaniments. Long-time fans of the award-winning steakhouse will also be delighted to see the return of Gotham’s legendary cheese toast, which comes wrapped in foil with at-home baking instructions for the perfect crispy consistency.

All tips received on takeout orders will be donated to Greater Vancouver Food Bank. To place an order from Gotham’s new ‘Go with Gotham’ menu, visit https://gothamsteakhouse.com/order-online. Orders will be available exclusively for contactless pick-up at the restaurant (615 Seymour Street) with payment required in advance.

ABOUT GOTHAM STEAKHOUSE & BAR | Situated in a 1930s heritage building in the heart of Vancouver’s downtown core, Gotham Steakhouse & Bar has been one of the city’s leading dining destinations for more than 20 years. An American-style steakhouse that blends classic and contemporary culinary traditions, Gotham specializes in the finest prime-grade beef, locally sourced fish and seafood from the Pacific Coast, fresh and creative vegetable dishes, and decadent desserts for a sweet finish. At the bar, Gotham offers an array of handcrafted signature cocktails – in both classic and signature varieties – alongside an award-winning wine list and an expertly curated whiskey collection designed to complement the menu. With a luxurious Art Deco-inspired interior, live entertainment throughout the week, and an unparalleled level of hospitality, Gotham has earned its place as one of the crown jewels of Vancouver’s dining scene.

Gotham Steakhouse
Neighbourhood: Downtown
615 Seymour St. | 604-605-8282
