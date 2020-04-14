Community News / Downtown

Miku Restaurant Launches Temaki Sushi and Tonkotsu Ramen Meal Kits to Take Home

Portrait

The GOODS from Miku

Vancouver, BC | For those home-cooks hoping to tackle new Japanese recipes, Miku Restaurant is making it easier with the launch of Aburi Meal Kits. They are easy and simple to put together. Since Friday, April 10, 2020, customers can purchase two kits to take home: Temaki Sushi Kit and Tamari-Shoyu Tonkotsu Ramen Kit.

Created by Gyoza Bar head chef Woojin Kim, be a ramen master with the Tamari-Shoyu Tonkotsu Ramen Kit ($48, four servings). It features house-made tonkotsu broth, tare, and flavour oil set, secret house-blend koshi noodles, tender chashu, ramen egg, and other accompaniments.

Order the Temaki Sushi Kit ($48, 3-5 servings) to experience a fun meal with the whole family. Temaki, or hand rolls, are an easy and interactive way to enjoy sushi at home. Featuring Miku’s chefs’ choice of sockeye salmon, maguro, spicy salmon, and cooked ebi, tsukemono accompaniments, sushi rice, nori, and more.

Each kit, good for 48 hours, comes with instructions and can be pre-ordered for pick-up at 604-568-3900 at Miku Restaurant (70-200 Granville Street).

Miku hopes to add more kits to its line-up in the near future. To stay up-to-date, please visit please visit www.mikurestaurant.com/aburi-at-home.

Miku Restaurant
Neighbourhood: Gastown
70-200 Granville St. | 604-568-3900 | WEBSITE
Miku Restaurant Launches Temaki Sushi and Tonkotsu Ramen Meal Kits to Take Home
Miku, Minami, Gyoza Bar Introduce To-Go Menu Options for Takeout and Delivery

There are 0 comments

Downtown

Definitive Records / Downtown

The Definitive Records of ‘Local Beverage Slinger’ Devon Towler

This week we asked the Bar Manager at The Magnet to share the three records that anchor his musical tastes.

11 Places
The Dishes / Downtown

Jayton Paul Does ‘The Dishes’

This week we speak with award-winning Hawksworth Sommelier, Jayton Paul, about his favourite places to eat and drink around town.

Craft Beer Atlas of Vancouver / Downtown

CRAFT BEER ATLAS // Possibly the Best Place to Drink Craft Beer in Downtown Vancouver

The Magnet has quickly emerged as a reliable place to acquaint oneself with the freshest pleasures of British Columbian craft beer.

Lexicon / Downtown

Vancouverites Remember Exactly Where They Were When This Happened Ten Years Ago...

"I was at my parents' house with my face full of seven-layer dip when Sid the Kid scored the Golden Goal..."

Opening Soon / Downtown

A Sneak Peek Inside Cioppino’s Expansion

The 'Enoteca' private function rooms adjacent to Cioppino's are being renovated so as to be fully absorbed by the latter.

Mis En Place / Downtown

MIS EN PLACE PODCAST // Episode 1 — Culinary Futures, Real Talk With Local Cooks

Tony Minichiello and Bruce McAdams talk about the changes coming to education for the next-generation of professional cooks.

Popular

Honour Bound

These Small Companies Have Retooled to Produce Made-in-Vancouver Face Masks

Looking for high quality, reusable fabric face masks? Support local small businesses by considering these made-in-Vancouver options.

Heads Up

New ‘At Cost’ Food Delivery Service Being Tested for Struggling Vancouver Restaurants

The next version of 'From To' is set to roll out at some point next week with over a dozen Vancouver restaurants on board.

110 Places
Diner

Vancouver’s Take-Out Food Options, Mapped

Here's a map and an A-Z on where Vancouverites can order take-out, delivery and get nourishing provisions right now.

Seen In Vancouver / Commercial Drive

Thieves Smash Window, Burgle Organic ‘Eternal Abundance’ Grocery on Commercial Drive

This is so gutting. The folks at this store are some of the kindest, sweetest, most well-meaning people in the community.

Scout List

Scout List Vol. 563

An agenda of the things we are doing, wishing we could do, or are conspiring to do AT HOME from Apr. 8 to Apr. 16.

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Downtown

Take the Night Off and Enjoy Nightingale’s Frozen Family Meals

Community News / Railtown Japantown

The Mackenzie Room Debuts Weekend ‘Family Meal’

Community News / East Vancouver

Odd Society Spirits Rallies Community Support to Produce Hand Sanitizer For Donation

Community News / Commercial Drive

BoomBox Brewing and DL Chicken Collaborate on Special Beer to Benefit Hospitality Workers in Need