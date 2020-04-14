Miku Restaurant Launches Temaki Sushi and Tonkotsu Ramen Meal Kits to Take Home

The GOODS from Miku

Vancouver, BC | For those home-cooks hoping to tackle new Japanese recipes, Miku Restaurant is making it easier with the launch of Aburi Meal Kits. They are easy and simple to put together. Since Friday, April 10, 2020, customers can purchase two kits to take home: Temaki Sushi Kit and Tamari-Shoyu Tonkotsu Ramen Kit.

Created by Gyoza Bar head chef Woojin Kim, be a ramen master with the Tamari-Shoyu Tonkotsu Ramen Kit ($48, four servings). It features house-made tonkotsu broth, tare, and flavour oil set, secret house-blend koshi noodles, tender chashu, ramen egg, and other accompaniments.

Order the Temaki Sushi Kit ($48, 3-5 servings) to experience a fun meal with the whole family. Temaki, or hand rolls, are an easy and interactive way to enjoy sushi at home. Featuring Miku’s chefs’ choice of sockeye salmon, maguro, spicy salmon, and cooked ebi, tsukemono accompaniments, sushi rice, nori, and more.

Each kit, good for 48 hours, comes with instructions and can be pre-ordered for pick-up at 604-568-3900 at Miku Restaurant (70-200 Granville Street).

Miku hopes to add more kits to its line-up in the near future. To stay up-to-date, please visit please visit www.mikurestaurant.com/aburi-at-home.