We all know Gastown restaurateur Sean Heather can pull a good pint and cut a tasty cheese board, but did you also know he could sing? Here he is – the owner of the Irish Heather, Open Outcry, Salt Tasting Room, and the Salty Tongue – belting out his own highly personalized Covid-19 version of Gloria Gaynor’s 1978 hit song, I Will Survive to promote an employee pricing program while also shouting out his sister, Roisin, who works as a street nurse on the DTES. Top marks.