Want to Help Small, Independent Groceries and Food Stores? It’s Not Hard…

We get the appeal and convenience of the major grocery chains, but it’s vital to support the little guys as much as we possibly can right now. What follows is our growing list that details which specialty food shops and small neighbourhood groceries are doing what.

Did I miss your business? Send the details to michelle [at] scoutmagazine.ca and I’ll do my best to add it to the list as soon as I can. There is no cost to be included on the list. Want a full meal with that? Here’s our map to some of the best take-out spots in town. Need craft beer? We have you covered, too.

COMMUNITY GROCERY INITIATIVES

SHARE THE GOODS | Share The Goods matches those in need with those who can help. COVID-19 sees families stocking their households with food and supplies to hunker down – this isn’t something that everyone can do. If you can use a little help or are able to provide support find out more here.

SPECIALTY DELIVERY

LEGENDS HAUL | Pre-cooked, heat and eat or store in your freezer dishes from some of your favourite restaurants (think Moroccan meatballs w chickpeas or plant-based miso parsnip risotto from Chambar, chicken cacciatore from Kissa Tanto, salted caramel waffles from Cafe Medina) as well as smoothie ingredients, produce, a butcher shop, beer and wine and more. Orders placed before noon will receive next day delivery Monday to Saturday. DETAILS

SEAFOOD CITY | Fresh local seafood delivery. Great people. | DETAILS

CONTACTLESS PICK-UP

CIOFFI’S | Cioffi’s Deli, Cucina and Meat Market are now taking grocery orders via text (778-991-4831). After you’ve sent them your grocery list (don’t forget to be specific!) they will let you know when your order is ready and then deliver it to your car in the back alley, or else you can pick it up in-store. DETAILS

FEDERAL STORE | Load up on baked goods and pantry essentials (yes, they actually have flour AND yeast available at time of writing), as well as goodies like fresh produce, frozen organic fruits, kitchen and bath products, and boxes of Jamaican patties! DETAILS

HARVEST | Pre-order a weekly Community Supported Agriculture box of fresh local produce as well as frozen broths, delicious dumplings, and a solid array of organic pantry staples. Thank for keeping us nourished with good, healthy food, Harvest! | DETAILS

CAFFE LA TANA | Meats, sauces, wine, Italian provisions for cooking at home (as well as some pretty sweet take-out meals). | DETAILS

LES AMIS DU FROMAGE | Prepared meals frozen as well as pantry provisions, seafood, frozen and cured meats, fresh eggs and (of course) cheese. Joe + Allison are the real deal; they care about their suppliers, their staff and their community. Support them if you can! | DETAILS

FISH COUNTER | Fresh, local seafood and high quality provisions. Rob and Mike are legends — two really nice dudes who know a lot about sustainable fish and care deeply about this city’s connection to the ocean. | DETAILS

TWO RIVERS SPECIALTY MEATS | Grab + Go prepared meals to heat and serve at home. We love you, Two Rivers! | DETAILS

UBUNTU CANTEEN | In addition to take-out meals, wine and general pantry provisions, Ubuntu offers baking supplies, a butcher shop selection and “Care Packages” (which include everything you need to feed yourself nourishing food through the week)…think grass-fed milk and butter, sourdough bread, organic vegetables, hand-rolled pasta, pasture raised eggs, smoked castelvatrano olives, buratta, salsa (meat and fish options also available). Ubuntu can deliver to those who are quarantined within 5km radius, otherwise the cut-off for Wednesday Care Package Pick-Up will be Monday at 3pm. These are some excellent people and they deserve our support! DETAILS

PLANT-BASED

ACORN MARKET | Vegetarian + Vegan | Quality, organic farm-direct ingredients and affordable prepared plant-based meals. Pre-order meals, produce, eggs, cheese, sauces and B.C. wine & beer for contact-less pick up or delivery. The Acorn crew wants you to stay healthy by eating your vegetables and they are working hard to source the freshest ingredients from the finest farmers to help you do that. We love these guys! Thanks for being so awesome, Acorn! | DETAILS

ETERNAL ABUNDANCE | All-organic grocer and vegan cafe offering personal grocery shopping and cafe pick-up as well as delivery in Vancouver and Burnaby. Eternal Abundance is dedicated and community oriented. They work hard. Show your support! | DETAILS

BAKING | Erin Ireland offers plant-based baking via It’s To Die For Fine Food home delivery. And let’s be honest, who couldn’t use a big happy loaf of banana bread right now? | DETAILS