This Is Why Everyone Wants Table #38 at This Italian Restaurant in Gastown

Not all restaurant tables are created equal. Some shouldn’t even exist on account of their terrible positioning, while others are so superior in every way that they make the other tables in the dining room jealous. Scout keeps a running account of the very best ones here.

From tobacco leather banquette bench and window high top to bar perch and floating booth, there really are no bad seats at Gastown’s good looking Di Beppe, which makes determining the best among them an exercise in splitting hairs. The big window frontage makes this much easier to determine. There are two contenders next to the glass: tables #38 and #39. The former is square-shaped and tucked in room’s northwestern corner with a complete view of the Ste. Marie-designed dining room and bar, while the latter is round with its sight-lines limited. Both offer views onto Cordova Street, with #38 providing the full sweep of the Cordova/Carrall crosswalk, which is often a riveting people-watching parade. Consequently, I think #38 is the superior option. Look for it the next time you’re in the neighbourhood.