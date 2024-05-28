Summer at Chambar: Celebrate the Season with New Tasting Menu Series and Cocktails

The Goods from Chambar

Vancouver, BC | Chambar, the beloved Vancouver restaurant known for its bold flavours and exceptional dining experiences, announces the launch of its new three-course Summer Tasting Menu Series. From June 1 to August 31 rotating monthly, guests can indulge in an array of seasonal dishes for just $49, an exceptional value that reflects Chambar co-owners Nico Schuermans and Karri Green-Schuermans’ lineup of 20th Anniversary celebrations. In addition, Chambar will debut four new cocktails that perfectly complement the vibrant new menu, all in time for patio season.

On the heels of Chambar’s wildly popular 20th Anniversary Nostalgia Menu — crafted to mark two decades of the trailblazing restaurant’s “Civilized Debauchery” — the new three-course menu series celebrates the best of our region’s seasonal abundance. A starter of harissa prawns with minty pesto reflects the bold flavours Chambar is known for, while a main of roasted lingcod with risotto and yuzu mustard butter showcases sweet summer peas.

“This summer menu is a reflection of how the evolving seasons inspire me,” says Chef Nico Schuermans.

Also fresh for the start of sunny days, Chambar introduces four new seasonal cocktails, with playful summertime sipping in mind. Highlights include the Smash & Burn, featuring 400 Conejos mezcal, Giffard Piment d’Espelette, hibiscus, acidified passionfruit juice, and mint, ideal for those who like a spicy and tart experience. On the flip side, Slip Slidin’ Away is a floral and mellow concoction of Suntory Toki whisky, Luxardo Bitter Bianco, Cocchi Americano, and elderflower liqueur.

Of course, summer means taking every opportunity to soak up the sun and Chambar is eagerly anticipating the launch of its patio season in June. One of Vancouver’s favourite award-winning patios, Chambar’s outdoor space is the perfect setting for enjoying a meal or drinks al fresco. Recently awarded Editor’s Choice for Best Date Night spot at the 2024 Vancouver Magazine Restaurant Awards, Chambar is the ideal destination for a summer date night, whether it’s a first date or a romantic evening with a special someone.

“Our summer season is short, so come make the most of outdoor dining on our terrace,” says co-owner Karri Schuermans.

Looking ahead, Chambar is planning several special events, including an Alumni Dinner Series featuring renowned chefs, bartenders, and sommeliers who began their careers at Chambar, and an immersive sound experience dinner in collaboration with Lobe Studio in September.

“As we continue to celebrate our 20th anniversary, we’re reflecting on this adventurous journey, and all the customers and team members that contribute to our history,” explains Nico. “There are so many people that continue to come to Chambar. It’s such an honour to host so many special moments and celebrations in people’s lives,” adds Karri.

Chambar’s 3-Course Summer Tasting Menu Series

June 2024

$49 per person, plus tax and gratuity

First Course

SALADE AMÈRE

Belgian endive, radicchio, dill, capers, dried blueberries, sunflower seeds, apple thyme emulsion

-or-

LES SCAMPIS

Harissa prawns, hummus, mint pesto, labneh

Second Course

MORUE AU BEURRE JAUNE

Roasted lingcod, risotto, summer peas, yuzu mustard butter, herb salad

-or-

GRILLADE DE VIANDE

Grilled flat iron steak, tomato chipotle sausage, fingerling & shallot ragout

Third Course

NICO 2.0

Chocolate mousse, cookie crumble, espresso ice cream, whisky caramel

-or-

BAVAROIS

Pistachio Bavarian cream, baklava, raspberry rosewater coulis

Reservations for Chambar’s summer menu can be made online via TouchBistro.