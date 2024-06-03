Miku Restaurant Launches New Seasonal ‘Kaiseki’ Tasting Menu

The Goods from Miku Restaurant

Vancouver, BC | Miku, Vancouver’s destination for contemporary Japanese cuisine, has recently launched its new seasonal Miku Summer Kaiseki menu. Available now, the seven-course tasting menu celebrates both the fresh flavours of the season and exquisite ingredients from Japan, including BC Halibut and Iwate A5 Wagyu. The menu always includes a chef’s selection of Miku’s signature Aburi sushi.

“Our Summer Miku Kaiseki menu is a celebration of the season’s bounty and the artistry of Japanese cuisine,” explains head chef Martin Simicek, who works alongside Aburi Restaurants Canada executive chef Kazuhiro Hayashi. “Each course is designed to highlight the delicate flavours of each ingredient, from fresh seafood to our exclusive Iwate A5 Wagyu. Each dish is meant to be enjoyed one after another – giving our guests a wonderful dining experience from start to finish.”

Miku’s Summer Kaiseki ($180++ per person), created by Simicek and pastry chef Isabelle Valencia, is available during dinner service. Reservations can be made online or via phone at 604-568-3900.

Miku’s Summer Kaiseki

Botan Ebi Carpaccio

finger lime caviar, Dassai ‘45’ compressed pear, umami soy

Sashimi

Chef’s selection

(add-on Transmontanus Caviar 20g/$90)

Halibut

sake kasu yam purée, black garlic panko crust, yuzu beurre blanc

Atlantic Lobster Crudo

kobujime cured, Transmontanus Caviar

Iwate Wagyu Steak

A5 Wagyu, silken miso tofu lasagna, aka miso red wine jus

Seasonal Sushi Selection

chef’s sushi selection

Blackberry Semifreddo

jasmine oat crumble, blackberry white chocolate cream, jasmine panna cotta

General manager and sommelier Shota Yoshitake has created a special sake pairing ($70 per person) to complement each dish on the kaiseki menu. Highlights include Gassan Houjun Karakuchi Junmai, Senkin Muku Junmai Ginjo, and Taiheizan Sogetsu Kimoto.

“There is something truly special about dining in Vancouver during the beautiful summer season and Miku has a breathtaking view of the ocean,” adds Seigo Nakamura, founder and CEO of Aburi Restaurants Canada. “Our beautiful patio gives guests a wonderful vantage point of the water – a great place to enjoy a lingering dinner with loved ones.”

Miku’s patio is now open on a first come, first serve basis. Reservations are recommended and can be made online. For more information, please visit www.mikurestaurant.com.