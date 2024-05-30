A no messing around guide to the coolest things to eat, drink and do in Vancouver and beyond. Community. Not clickbait.

Live Music and More, on the Calendar This June at Odd Society Spirits

Vancouver, BC | This June, Odd Society Spirits has two extra entertaining and educational reasons to plan a visit to our East Van tasting room and distillery:

First up, on Thursday June 20th, listen to live music from 7-9pm in the Odd Lounge. Singer-Songwriter Dani Black will grace the Odd ‘stage’ with her story-telling musical style. No tickets/entry fees but reservations are recommended.

Then, the following Sunday, June 23rd, enjoy an exclusive behind the scenes tour in an award winning distillery. Master Distiller, Gordon Glanz, will take a small group on a journey through the production side of things. Tickets also include a cocktail flight of three odd creations in the Lounge.

Tour begins at 4:00pm and tickets are available from Odd Society’s Tock reservations page for $40(+gst).

