Live Music and More, on the Calendar This June at Odd Society Spirits

The Goods from Odd Society Spirits

Vancouver, BC | This June, Odd Society Spirits has two extra entertaining and educational reasons to plan a visit to our East Van tasting room and distillery:

First up, on Thursday June 20th, listen to live music from 7-9pm in the Odd Lounge. Singer-Songwriter Dani Black will grace the Odd ‘stage’ with her story-telling musical style. No tickets/entry fees but reservations are recommended.

Then, the following Sunday, June 23rd, enjoy an exclusive behind the scenes tour in an award winning distillery. Master Distiller, Gordon Glanz, will take a small group on a journey through the production side of things. Tickets also include a cocktail flight of three odd creations in the Lounge.

Tour begins at 4:00pm and tickets are available from Odd Society’s Tock reservations page for $40(+gst).