Let Provence Make Christmas Dinner Easy with Their Traditional Turkey Dinner To-Go

Vancouver, BC | Let Provence make Christmas dinner easy for you this year. Each meal is fully cooked, just heat and serve.

Your meal will consist of carved turkey, roasted vegetables, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, gravy, dinner roll, and chocolate fondant. Everything you need to enjoy a Christmas dinner without the cooking for just $49/person.

As in past years, we’re taking this opportunity to support the Downtown Eastside Women’s Center, so add a meal for them to your order, and we’ll match it.

Order now for pickup on December 24, 2023.* No orders will be accepted after December 22, 2023.

*Please note that this meal is available for pickup only on December 24, 2023, until 2:45pm so you will need to select that date when placing your order.*

Provence Marinaside
Neighbourhood: Yaletown
1177 Marinaside Crescent | 604-681-4144 | WEBSITE
