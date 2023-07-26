Join Indigenous Artist & Jewelry-Maker, Jody Sparrow, at the MOV on July 29th

The Goods from Museum of Vancouver

Vancovuer, BC | Jody Sparrow, a talented artist, xʷməθkʷəy̓əm born and raised Coast Salish will be hosting a drop-in demonstration and discussion of his jewelry at MOV. You’ll have the chance to see him in action and learn about what inspires his designs. Registrants may drop in anytime between 11:00am – 4:00pm on Saturday, July 29, 2023. Registration includes admission into Museum of Vancouver. Don’t miss this opportunity to meet Jody and immerse yourself in a day of creativity at the museum!

Why I Design: Meet Indigenous Artist & Jewelry-Maker Jody Sparrow

Saturday, July 29, 2023 | 11:00am – 4:00pm

Tickets: Sliding scale, $20-30 (A service fee, processing fee and GST is also applied to ticket sales).

Purchase from the MOV website here or directly via Eventbrite.

*Admission is free for the people who self-identify as Indigenous.

This program is part of our Why I Design Series.

About the Series: Why I Design spotlights and connects local and international designers and creatives of various works and projects to the public. Through interactive talks, workshops, and tours – the series is an opportunity to both examine and be inspired by individuals and collectives who are making design happen by bringing together people, systems, and materials to develop meaningful impact within their communities. Why I Design is an opportunity to interact with the designers and makers of things and environments that shape our lives.

Meet the Artist: Jody is a xʷməθkʷəy̓əm born and raised Coast Salish artist whose ancestry is from Musqueam/Squamish Nations. I am part of the movement to revive and celebrate Coast Salish art styles in Coast Salish lands, currently passing my knowledge on to my daughter and granddaughter. I am most recognized for my work reviving Coast Salish traditional and contemporary canoe and paddle styles and am well-known for unique Coast Salish jewelry style Coast Salish Goat horn design jewelry. I’ve been carving for the past 10 years, I jumped right into doing bentwood boxes, learning as I go with steaming, as I am a red seal carpenter, I’m familiar with Mill working. So, with my carpenter skills I can mill my own wood to create 5′ X 3′ panels and circular ones too by laminating 3″ X 6″ red or yellow cedar together. I was first introduced to carving at 7 years old by the old traditional carvers of my community Musqueam, which was Northern style plaques and 10″ mini totem poles. It wasn’t until the year 2000 that I had taken a carving tool course where we made our own blades with handles and with those, I had made a bowl and mask.