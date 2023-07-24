The Reincarnation of Salt Tasting Room

Vancouver is about to see the resurrection of a beloved institution: Salt Tasting Room.

A Blood Alley stalwart since 2006, Salt had been forced to shutter in August 2021 due to the double-whammy of pandemic-era business hours and crippling rent. While owner Seán Heather packed the restaurant’s trappings (wine cellar, custom furniture and kitchen gear) into hibernation, he knew it wasn’t for good – he was only waiting for the right space to materialize in order to rebuild.

That space presented itself earlier this year at 227 East Pender Street in Chinatown (previously Shuck Shuck Oyster). Though Shuck Shuck had been dormant since 2021, and its liquor license expired, the space and location resonated with Heather’s vision for Salt’s next chapter. Once the license was reinstated, his plans for rejuvenation were set into motion.

When I met with Heather on site in May to talk about the project, his eyes sparkled with enthusiasm, and his anticipation for Salt’s return was infectious: “I can’t wait to get Salt open again” he said. “When it comes to wine, I have a passion for discoveries, I try new things wherever I go, and I’m excited to share them.” Heather aims to reinstate Salt’s status as an unpretentious wine bar, stressing that it is a welcoming place serving “fun wines that we’re enjoying and want to share with our friends and neighbours.”

Looking around the space, I note similarities between the raw, modern aesthetic of Shuck Shuck’s concrete clean lines and that of Salt’s original location. When I mention this to Seán, he agrees that the changes required to accommodate much of Salt’s original furnishing will be slim-to-none: “Everything should slide right in, as if it always belonged.”

Despite the familiar look and feel of the space, the rebirth of Salt won’t be a clone of its former self. While evenings will remain dedicated to artisanal cheeses, small-batch cured meats, and a playful selection of wines, the 25-seater will shift gears to serve sandwiches and light takeaway options during the day. Heather explains: “Daytime service will be new, but I think the neighbourhood wants the activity and the options. We’re looking forward to getting to know locals and visitors by having doors open as many hours as we can.”

At present, plans are to open in mid-September. Between the minimal cosmetic updates and the space requiring no structural changes, this seems like a realistic goal. Stay tuned for updates.