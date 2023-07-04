Introducing Ian Tan Gallery’s July Feature Artist, Aldyne Myara

The Goods from Ian Tan Gallery

Vancouver, BC | In this monthly series, the Ian Tan Gallery highlights one exhibiting artist or artist they represent, by asking them to answer a short four-question interview designed to introduce them to Scout readers.

Meet Aldyne Myara, Ian Tan Gallery’s feature artist for the month of July:

Please introduce yourself. Who are you, where do you live, and what is your medium?

I am an Emily Carr graduate, living and working in Vancouver. Having grown up next to the ocean and the parks of British Columbia, I am continually inspired and awed by the beauty that surrounds us. I use oil paints to interpret my surroundings on to canvas.

We know it’s hard to pick a favourite, but if you had to choose one piece from the works you have at Ian Tan Gallery to best represent your style and practice overall, which would it be and why?

Sentinels is a piece that best presents my style and practice overall. I started by creating a small plein air reference painting of these stunning trees on site at Jericho Beach Park. Back in the studio, I used this plein air to create Sentinels. The plein air reference painting kept the image fresh in my mind as I worked on the larger painting. In creating this painting, I used a combination of brushwork and layers of glazes to recreate the richness of the atmosphere and brilliant colours I saw that day.

If you could display your art in any building, establishment, or other place in Vancouver (not a gallery), where would you choose?

I feel very fortunate to have my work featured in many homes and private collections. Any public space where people can enjoy my paintings would be an honour for me.

Art is a visual experience, but I’d like to challenge you to describe yours using the less obvious senses: sound, taste, smell and feeling.

The most important part of my painting is to translate a feeling or atmosphere of a place or object. While creating a painting, I am always thinking about the rhythm and balance of the piece, and I hope to convey a feeling of memory or contemplative space with the viewer.

View more of Aldyne Myara’s artwork online here.