KT Restaurants ‘Summer Like An Italian’ Limited-Time-Only Passport Program Returns

The Goods from Kitchen Table Restaurants

Vancouver, BC | Few things compare to the allure of an Italian summer – which is why Kitchen Table Restaurants is giving you the chance to experience la dolce vita in your backyard. Now in its second year, the Summer Like An Italian passport program invites locals to indulge in the rituals and vibrant flavours of Italy right here in Vancouver.

Running from July 3 to September 21, Summer Like An Italian spotlights ten celebrated Kitchen Table restaurants and caffès across the Lower Mainland, each boasting a regionally curated menu rooted in a sense of place: Ask for Luigi, Bacaro, Carlino, Di Beppe, Farina a Legna, Giovane Caffè (West Cordova or West Georgia Street locations), Mercato di Luigi, Motoretta, Super Veloce and Pizzeria Farina.

Delight in a dreamy Italian summer savouring North-Eastern-style pizza made with the freshest seasonal ingredients from Pizzeria Farina, gathering with friends around a table brimming with bowls of handcrafted pasta inspired by the Friuli region at Carlino, sampling cicchetti the Venetian way near the water’s edge at Bacaro, visiting Rome for carbonara at Di Beppe, or cooling off on a hot day with Sicilian granita at Motoretta. Add in refreshing aperitivo, fine wines and warm hospitality, and you’ll feel as if you’ve landed right in one of Italy’s charming regions (minus the jet lag).

Good food and drink aren’t the only reward! Guests who dine at any of the ten participating restaurants can obtain a Summer Like An Italian passport and earn a stamp for every visit. Collect at least 6 stamps for a chance to win one of the three grand prizes:

A once-in-a-lifetime trip to Italy, including a five-day tour package and cooking class experience with Chef Alessandro Riccobono. A luxurious overnight stay at the Shangri-La Vancouver, paired with a $250 gift card to Carlino. A $500 gift card to Kitchen Table’s family of restaurants.

To enter the giveaways, follow your passport and visit participating Kitchen Table restaurants and receive a stamp on any order (no minimum required). Provide your email at the participating restaurant to receive a stamp (simply ask your server). When you collect stamps from at least six restaurants, you will be entered to win bigger ticket prizes, including a trip to Italy (if you earn all ten stamps). Submit your passport to any participating restaurant by September 21 2023.

Additionally, share your experiences on social media and have the chance to win weekly prizes; simply tag the visiting restaurant and @kitchentablerestaurants with the hashtag #SummerLikeAnItalian. Guests must be following both Instagram accounts to be eligible.

Kitchen Table Restaurants is committed to creating unforgettable experiences – each restaurant has a unique personality and compelling story that translates through our food and hospitality. Enjoy the pleasure of summering like an Italian right in your backyard; the casual pace of enjoying good food and drink with even better company.

To start living your Summer Like An Italian, obtain a passport at any participating restaurant, then mangia to earn stamps!

For more information and to plan your Kitchen Table dining experiences, please visit www.krestaurants.com.

Ask For Luigi Railtown Japantown 305 Alexander St. MAP

Bacaro West End 1029 W Cordova St. MAP

Carlino Downtown 1115 Alberni St . MAP

Di Beppe Gastown 8 West Cordova St. MAP

Farina a Legna North Vancouver 119 2nd St E, North Vancouver, BC MAP

Giovane Caffè West End 1049 West Cordova St. MAP

Giovane Caffè (Downtown) Downtown 418 West Georgia St. (Opening soon) MAP

Mercato di Luigi Fraserhood 580 E 12th Ave. MAP

Motoretta Gelato West End 1001 W Cordova MAP

Caffè Super Veloce Gastown 150-1067 W Cordova St. MAP