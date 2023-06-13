East Van Roasters Teams Up with Odd Society Spirits for Special Father’s Day Whisky Chocolate Collection

The Goods from Odd Society Spirits

Vancouver, BC |East Van Roasters has handcrafted four delicious truffles, each made with a different Odd Society Spirits whisky (Prospector Rye, Commodore Single Malt, Peat & Smoke Scottish Single Malt, and Mongrel Unaged Rye). Each whisky has been thoughtfully paired with an East Van Roasters’ single-origin chocolate to create a limited set of truffles for Father’s Day.

Packaged in boxes of four, eight, and sixteen, ranging in price from $15 to $45, this exclusive collection is available for in-store purchase at both East Van Roasters (319 Carrall Street) and Odd Society Spirits (1725 Powell Street) until June 18th. You can also pre-order online at eastvanroasters.square.site/s/order and shop.oddsocietyspirits.com until Thursday, June 15.

East Van Roasters is a social enterprise program of Atira Women’s Art Society that creates award-winning organic bean-to-bar chocolate and coffee, while mentoring women who are reentering the workforce.