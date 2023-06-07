Best Places to Score a Kayak Rental In and Around Vancouver, 2023

When temperatures climb, keeping cool is key. One way to do that is to stay close to the water by jumping in a kayak. Not sure where to do that? We’ve mapped out a list of spots currently offering hourly and extended rentals (along with their summer hours and pricing). Don’t forget water, sunscreen and a hat!

Cates Park Paddling Centre North Vancouver 4141 Dollarton Hwy MAP

Hours:

May: Friday – Monday, 10am-6pm

June: Friday – Monday 10am-8pm

July: Daily, 10am-8pm

August: Daily, 10am-7pm

September: Friday – Monday, 10am-6pm

Rates:

Single: $39 (2hr) – $139 (48hr)

Double: $59 (2hr) – $189 (48hr)

DETAILS

Creekside Kayaks False Creek 1 Athletes Way MAP

Hours:

Weekdays, 12pm-9pm | Weekends, 9am-5pm

Rates:

Single: $25 (55 min)

Double: $50 (55 min)

DETAILS

Deep Cove Kayak North Vancouver 2156 Banbury Road, Deep Cove MAP

Hours:

May: Weekdays, 9am-8pm | Weekends, 8am-8pm

June: Daily, 9am-8pm

July: Weekdays, 9am-9pm | Weekends, 8am-9pm, early bird rentals available from 7am-7:45am at a discounted rate

August: Weekdays, 9am-Dusk (8-9pm) | Weekends, 8am-Dusk(8-9pm)

September: Weekdays, 10am-6pm | Weekends, 9am-6pm

October: Daily, 10am-6pm (after Thanksgiving, hours are weather dependant)

Rates:

Single: $45 (2hr) – $150 (48hrs)

Double: $69 (2hr) – $219 (28hrs)

DETAILS

Deer Lake Boat Rentals Burnaby 5435 Sperling Ave. MAP

Hours:

May 1st – June 14: Weekdays, 2pm-7pm | Weekends and Holidays, 10:30am-7pm

June 15- June 30: Weekdays, 12pm-7pm | Weekends and Holidays, 10:30am-7pm

July 1st – Labour Day: Daily (including holidays), 10:30am-7pm (*weather dependent)

Labour Day – Thanksgiving: Daily (including holidays), 11am-6pm *

Thanksgiving – October 31: Weekdays, Closed | Weekends & Holidays, 12-6pm*

Rates:

Single: $25/hr

Double: $31/hr

DETAILS

Jericho Beach Kayak Centre Kitsilano 1300 Discovery St. MAP

Hours:

Now until June 16: Weekdays, 12pm-6pm | Weekends, 9am-6pm

June 17 – July 31: Daily, 9am-7pm

August 1 – 15th: Daily, 9am-6:30pm

August 16 – Labour Day: Daily, 9am-6pm

Labour Day – September 24: Weekdays, 11:30-7pm (last rental at 5pm) | Weekends, 9am-7pm (last rental at 5pm)

Rates:

Single: $45 (2hr) – $89 (full day)

Double: $65 (2hr) – $125 (full day)

Guided Rental: $79 (2hr)

DETAILS

Vancouver Water Adventures False Creek 1812 Boatlift Lane MAP

Hours:

Weekdays 11am-7pm | Weekends, 11am-8pm

Rates:

Single: $40 (2hr) + $15 per additional hour

Double: $55 (2hr) + $20 per additional hour

For May & June only*

Mondays: 50% off kayak rentals

Tuesdays: 2hr single kayak $25, 2hr double kayak $35

Wednesdays: 2hr single kayak $3o, double kayak $44

*does not apply to holidays and must be following them on Instagram for discounts to be applied

DETAILS