Best Places to Score a Kayak Rental In and Around Vancouver, 2023

When temperatures climb, keeping cool is key. One way to do that is to stay close to the water by jumping in a kayak. Not sure where to do that? We’ve mapped out a list of spots currently offering hourly and extended rentals (along with their summer hours and pricing). Don’t forget water, sunscreen and a hat!
Hours:
May: Friday – Monday, 10am-6pm
June: Friday – Monday 10am-8pm
July: Daily, 10am-8pm
August: Daily, 10am-7pm
September: Friday – Monday, 10am-6pm
Rates:
Single: $39 (2hr) – $139 (48hr)
Double: $59 (2hr) – $189 (48hr)
Hours:
Weekdays, 12pm-9pm | Weekends, 9am-5pm
Rates:
Single: $25 (55 min)
Double: $50 (55 min)
Hours:
May: Weekdays, 9am-8pm | Weekends, 8am-8pm
June: Daily, 9am-8pm
July: Weekdays, 9am-9pm | Weekends, 8am-9pm, early bird rentals available from 7am-7:45am at a discounted rate
August: Weekdays, 9am-Dusk (8-9pm) | Weekends, 8am-Dusk(8-9pm)
September: Weekdays, 10am-6pm | Weekends, 9am-6pm
October: Daily, 10am-6pm (after Thanksgiving, hours are weather dependant)
Rates:
Single: $45 (2hr) – $150 (48hrs)
Double: $69 (2hr) – $219 (28hrs)
Hours:
May 1st – June 14: Weekdays, 2pm-7pm | Weekends and Holidays, 10:30am-7pm
June 15- June 30: Weekdays, 12pm-7pm | Weekends and Holidays, 10:30am-7pm
July 1st – Labour Day: Daily (including holidays), 10:30am-7pm (*weather dependent)
Labour Day – Thanksgiving: Daily (including holidays), 11am-6pm *
Thanksgiving – October 31: Weekdays, Closed | Weekends & Holidays, 12-6pm*
Rates:
Single: $25/hr
Double: $31/hr
Hours:
Now until June 16: Weekdays, 12pm-6pm | Weekends, 9am-6pm
June 17 – July 31: Daily, 9am-7pm
August 1 – 15th: Daily, 9am-6:30pm
August 16 – Labour Day: Daily, 9am-6pm
Labour Day – September 24: Weekdays, 11:30-7pm (last rental at 5pm) | Weekends, 9am-7pm (last rental at 5pm)
Rates:
Single: $45 (2hr) – $89 (full day)
Double: $65 (2hr) – $125 (full day)
Guided Rental: $79 (2hr)
Hours:
Weekdays 11am-7pm | Weekends, 11am-8pm
Rates:
Single: $40 (2hr) + $15 per additional hour
Double: $55 (2hr) + $20 per additional hour
For May & June only*
Mondays: 50% off kayak rentals
Tuesdays: 2hr single kayak $25, 2hr double kayak $35
Wednesdays: 2hr single kayak $3o, double kayak $44
*does not apply to holidays and must be following them on Instagram for discounts to be applied
