Best Places to Score a Kayak Rental In and Around Vancouver, 2023

When temperatures climb, keeping cool is key. With that in mind, we’ve mapped out a list of spots currently offering hourly and extended rentals (along with their summer hours and pricing).
When temperatures climb, keeping cool is key. One way to do that is to stay close to the water by jumping in a kayak. Not sure where to do that? We’ve mapped out a list of spots currently offering hourly and extended rentals (along with their summer hours and pricing). Don’t forget water, sunscreen and a hat!

Cates Park Paddling Centre
North Vancouver
4141 Dollarton Hwy
Hours:
May: Friday – Monday, 10am-6pm
June: Friday – Monday 10am-8pm
July: Daily, 10am-8pm
August: Daily, 10am-7pm
September: Friday – Monday, 10am-6pm

Rates:
Single: $39 (2hr) – $139 (48hr)
Double: $59 (2hr) – $189 (48hr)

Creekside Kayaks
False Creek
1 Athletes Way
Hours:
Weekdays, 12pm-9pm | Weekends, 9am-5pm

Rates:
Single: $25 (55 min)
Double: $50 (55 min)

Deep Cove Kayak
North Vancouver
2156 Banbury Road, Deep Cove
Hours:
May: Weekdays, 9am-8pm | Weekends, 8am-8pm
June: Daily, 9am-8pm
July: Weekdays, 9am-9pm | Weekends, 8am-9pm, early bird rentals available from 7am-7:45am at a discounted rate
August: Weekdays, 9am-Dusk (8-9pm) | Weekends, 8am-Dusk(8-9pm)
September: Weekdays, 10am-6pm | Weekends, 9am-6pm
October: Daily, 10am-6pm (after Thanksgiving, hours are weather dependant)

Rates:
Single: $45 (2hr) – $150 (48hrs)
Double: $69 (2hr) – $219 (28hrs)

Deer Lake Boat Rentals
Burnaby
5435 Sperling Ave.
Hours:
May 1st – June 14: Weekdays, 2pm-7pm | Weekends and Holidays, 10:30am-7pm
June 15- June 30: Weekdays, 12pm-7pm | Weekends and Holidays, 10:30am-7pm
July 1st – Labour Day: Daily (including holidays), 10:30am-7pm (*weather dependent)
Labour Day – Thanksgiving: Daily (including holidays), 11am-6pm *
Thanksgiving – October 31: Weekdays, Closed | Weekends & Holidays, 12-6pm*

Rates:
Single: $25/hr
Double: $31/hr

Jericho Beach Kayak Centre
Kitsilano
1300 Discovery St.
Hours:
Now until June 16: Weekdays, 12pm-6pm | Weekends, 9am-6pm
June 17 – July 31: Daily, 9am-7pm
August 1 – 15th: Daily, 9am-6:30pm
August 16 – Labour Day: Daily, 9am-6pm
Labour Day – September 24: Weekdays, 11:30-7pm (last rental at 5pm) | Weekends, 9am-7pm (last rental at 5pm)

Rates:
Single: $45 (2hr) – $89 (full day)
Double: $65 (2hr) – $125 (full day)
Guided Rental: $79 (2hr)

Vancouver Water Adventures
False Creek
1812 Boatlift Lane
Hours:
Weekdays 11am-7pm | Weekends, 11am-8pm

Rates:
Single: $40 (2hr) + $15 per additional hour
Double: $55 (2hr) + $20 per additional hour
For May & June only*
Mondays: 50% off kayak rentals
Tuesdays: 2hr single kayak $25, 2hr double kayak $35
Wednesdays: 2hr single kayak $3o, double kayak $44
*does not apply to holidays and must be following them on Instagram for discounts to be applied

