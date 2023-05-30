Four Winds Brewing is Throwing Their 10-Year Anniversary Party on Saturday, June 3rd!

Major props are in order for Four Winds Brewing who, as of June 2023, will have reached one full decade of brewing good craft beer – in a province with no shortage of the stuff, that’s both a testament to their product, as well as an indication of just how rad and supportive the BC beer community is overall. To mark this major milestone, the Four Winds team has a party planned for June 3rd, of appropriately grand proportions.

If you’re into local craft beer then making a visit to the Delta brewery for their June 3rd celebration should probably be a priority – there’s still almost an entire week left to sort out your transportation to and from the party. Here’s some more info about the day’s planned festivities to motivate you (and inspire your buddies to join you for the public transportation adventure):

14 draft beers of various styles and ‘Nectarinis’ (a special bellini-inspired Four Winds beer cocktail using their Nectarous dry-hopped sour) will be available to quench your thirst from three different beer stations – including a super silly sounding lager-and-farmhouse-ale-only bouncy castle area with a capacity of 30 adult-sized children-at-heart – plus pint-sized bottles of their 10th Anniversary Beer (and other commemorative merch) to grab to-go. As for the food, think handhelds like proper sausage (meat and vegetarian) rolls and lobster rolls (we’re looking at you, Salty Lobster Shack).

Besides belly-filling stations, there will also be activities to amuse all ages, including some throwbacks like cornhole and a dunk tank (start practicing your aim and preparing your throwing arm, since ticket proceeds go towards KidSport BC).

Sold? The good times will be going down behind the taproom (map below) from 12-5pm this Saturday. Find out more. Can’t swing the trip out to Delta and/or find a DD? Hitting your neighbourhood park with a six-pack of Four Winds beer and your best beer-loving buddies is good back-up plan.