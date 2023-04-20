Kristi Linneboe Appointed Wine Director of the Volpe ‘Famiglia’ of Restaurants

Vancouver, BC | The Volpe famiglia of restaurants – Osteria Savio Volpe, Caffè La Tana, and Pepino’s Spaghetti House – is delighted to announce the appointment of Kristi Linneboe as Wine Director. Bringing to the role over 10 years of hospitality experience, Kristi is responsible for the curation and education of the wine programs at all three restaurants. She will also be opening wine tableside, sharing her innate spirit for wine and hospitality.

“I’m so excited to be joining the Savio family,” says Kristi. “My biggest inspirations in the wine world are the people, the stories, and the farming practices behind each bottle. Wine, food, and knowledge are all meant to be shared. I’m looking forward to learning from each other as well as our guests, as we deep-dive into the wonderful world of wine together!”

Kristi is always thirsty to try something new; so, after graduating from Simon Fraser University with a degree in Communications and International Relations, Kristi launched into her wine studies wholeheartedly. In her first wine buying role at Maenam Restaurant, she discovered the magic of pairing food and wine; as Wine Director at L’Abattoir, she immersed herself in the wines of France and Italy, all the while celebrating those of the Pacific Northwest; and her recent Sommelier positions at Como Taperia and Elisa Steak have further expanded her knowledge as her role in the community has grown.

With three harvests now under her belt – Tantalus Vineyards in the Okanagan Valley, Brooks Winery in Oregon’s Willamette Valley, and Domaine Fumey-Chatelain in Arbois, Jura – Kristi has gained a first-hand understanding of viticulture and winemaking, drawing deep inspiration from the people and farming practices behind each bottle.

Committed to hospitality and in love with the local wine community, this Ottawa-born, proud Vancouverite of 15 years continues to volunteer and contribute to the BCHF (British Columbia Hospitality Foundation), Top Drop Vancouver, CAPS (Canadian Association of Professional Sommeliers), VIWF (Vancouver International Wine Festival), BCWI (BC Wine Institute), as well as tasting groups, mentorship programs, and wine events throughout the year.

For more information, visit www.saviovolpe.com.

Osteria Savio Volpe Fraserhood 615 Kingsway MAP

Caffè La Tana Commercial Drive 635 Commercial Dr. MAP