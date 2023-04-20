Back to: Kristi Linneboe Appointed Wine Director of the Volpe ‘Famiglia’ of Restaurants
List Map

Kristi Linneboe Appointed Wine Director of the Volpe ‘Famiglia’ of Restaurants

Article
Community News / East Vancouver

Kristi Linneboe Appointed Wine Director of the Volpe ‘Famiglia’ of Restaurants

Portrait

The Goods from Osteria Savio Volpe / Caffè La Tana / Pepino’s Spaghetti House

Vancouver, BC | The Volpe famiglia of restaurants – Osteria Savio Volpe, Caffè La Tana, and Pepino’s Spaghetti House – is delighted to announce the appointment of Kristi Linneboe as Wine Director. Bringing to the role over 10 years of hospitality experience, Kristi is responsible for the curation and education of the wine programs at all three restaurants. She will also be opening wine tableside, sharing her innate spirit for wine and hospitality.

“I’m so excited to be joining the Savio family,” says Kristi. “My biggest inspirations in the wine world are the people, the stories, and the farming practices behind each bottle. Wine, food, and knowledge are all meant to be shared. I’m looking forward to learning from each other as well as our guests, as we deep-dive into the wonderful world of wine together!”

Kristi is always thirsty to try something new; so, after graduating from Simon Fraser University with a degree in Communications and International Relations, Kristi launched into her wine studies wholeheartedly. In her first wine buying role at Maenam Restaurant, she discovered the magic of pairing food and wine; as Wine Director at L’Abattoir, she immersed herself in the wines of France and Italy, all the while celebrating those of the Pacific Northwest; and her recent Sommelier positions at Como Taperia and Elisa Steak have further expanded her knowledge as her role in the community has grown.

With three harvests now under her belt – Tantalus Vineyards in the Okanagan Valley, Brooks Winery in Oregon’s Willamette Valley, and Domaine Fumey-Chatelain in Arbois, Jura – Kristi has gained a first-hand understanding of viticulture and winemaking, drawing deep inspiration from the people and farming practices behind each bottle.

Committed to hospitality and in love with the local wine community, this Ottawa-born, proud Vancouverite of 15 years continues to volunteer and contribute to the BCHF (British Columbia Hospitality Foundation), Top Drop Vancouver, CAPS (Canadian Association of Professional Sommeliers), VIWF (Vancouver International Wine Festival), BCWI (BC Wine Institute), as well as tasting groups, mentorship programs, and wine events throughout the year.

For more information, visit www.saviovolpe.com.

Osteria Savio Volpe
Fraserhood
615 Kingsway
MAP
Caffè La Tana
Commercial Drive
635 Commercial Dr.
MAP
Pepino's Spaghetti House
Commercial Drive
631 Commercial Drive
MAP

There are 0 comments

East Vancouver

New Burger Joint from Potluck Hawker Eatery Team is Opening Soon on Main Street

Chancho Tortilleria to (Softly) Open Doors At 2096 Commercial Drive

Container Brewing’s New Patio is Officially Opening Today

Do Something Good for Yourself & the Planet by Up-Cycling Your Old Denim

Gather at Massy Arts Society This Sunday, for ‘Around the Table: Literary Readings Celebrating Asian Voices’

Meet Ex-Teachers, Small Business Owners and Rad Humans, Aiyana Kane & Jackie Avery

Popular

New Burger Joint from Potluck Hawker Eatery Team is Opening Soon on Main Street

Cure the ‘Raincouver’ Blues with These Six Comforting Treats

Scout List, Vol. 601

Francis Arevalo Does The Dishes

Letícia Castro Joins ¿CóMO? Tapería as General Manager

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Chinatown

This is Wine School Announces Next ‘Headliners’ Tasting Event, April 27th
Community News / The Okanagan

Poplar Grove Winery Launches “Rosé Nouveau 2022”
Community News

Tacofino Announces New Burrito Bar Collaborations

4 Places
Community News / The Okanagan

Quails’ Gate Winery Announces ‘Dare to Pair’ Competition Results, Next Event Date