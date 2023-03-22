Heads Up / West End

Noah’s Cafe is Ready to Roll at Their New West End Location

Portrait

After a tumultuous last few months – or years, if you count the onset of a global pandemic shortly after opening, disruptive demo clauses, and a Christmas Eve flood – chef and restaurant owner, Cliff Chi, and the rest of the Noah’s Cafe team are ready to welcome guests into their new West End location at 1096 Denman Street…

Noah’s Cafe’s intimate, welcoming vibe and general decor remain unchanged from the original Yaletown location (at 572 Davie Street, next door to Chancho’s recently closed location). But now seating has nearly doubled (up to 35 guests), with a mix of table and bar seats, as well as cozy corner booths and love seats, perfect for cocktails and conversations.

Chef Chi also continues to offer the menu favourites his guests have come to know and love – think Hayashi Rice, Cheese Tofu, and Smoked Takuan Potato Salad – with some new additions. Standouts so far include Smoked Quail Eggs and a killer Hamburg Steak. The drinks, as always, are playful and pack a punch. Order the Duck Fat Washed Old Fashioned and Cilantro Cardamom Margarita.

We’re betting that, like the original location, Noah’s Cafe on Denman will be a neighbourhood favourite from the get-go, so make sure to book your spot in advance, or aim to grab a table early (they open at 5pm) or swing by late (the kitchen offers a late night menu starting at 10pm).

Noah’s Cafe is now open 5pm-Midnight, seven days per week. Find out more.

Noah's Cafe
Neighbourhood: West End
1096 Denman St | 604-336-6571 | WEBSITE
Noah’s Cafe is Ready to Roll at Their New West End Location
There are 0 comments

