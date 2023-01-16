Back to: ‘Deanna Dikeman: Leaving and Waving’ Photography Exhibit Opening at The Polygon, Jan. 19th
Getting out of the house and treating your eyes (and mind) to some art is a great winter activity. This is one photo exhibition that we think looks well-worth hoisting yourself off of the couch (and peeling your eyeballs off of your home screens) for...
Leaving and Waving 7/1991. Photo credit: Deanna Dikeman via thepolygon.ca

Getting out of the house and treating your eyes (and mind) to some art is a great winter activity. With that in mind, there’s a photo exhibition opening at The Polygon Gallery on Thursday, January 19th, that we think looks well-worth hoisting yourself off of the couch (and peeling your eyeballs off of your home screens) for…

Deanna Dikeman: Leaving and Waving is a collection of personal photographs by Iowa-born and Missouri-based photographer, Deanna Dikeman, spanning nearly three decades (1991-2017) of visits to her parents’ home in Sioux City. The result is a sort of photo-documentary told through a compilation of “goodbye” moments. Captured is the bittersweet stuff of life (and death): growing up and aging, sadness and sorrow, the decline of mental and physical health, family. No small subject matter.

Plan an afternoon or Thursday evening trip to North Van with a friend or family member to take in the art and the harbour views directly behind the gallery, and then chase it with a stimulating walk along the water to one of the many nearby craft breweries (Shaketown, House of Funk, La Cerveceria Astilleros) to debrief over a pint – or, if a cider or cocktail is more your jam, Windfall Cider and Copperpenny Distilling are both also within easy walking distance and can hook you up with something tasty. The Polygon Gallery is open to the public by donation Wednesdays & Friday to Sunday from 10am to 5pm, Thursdays from 10am to 8pm. Find out more.

The Polygon Gallery
North Vancouver
101 Carrie Cates Court
MAP
Shaketown Brewing
North Vancouver
288 East Esplanade Ave.
MAP
House of Funk
North Vancouver
350 Esplanade East
MAP
La Cerveceria Astilleros
North Vancouver
226 Esplanade E
MAP
Windfall Cider
North Vancouver
#101 - 250 E Esplanade
MAP
Copperpenny Distilling Co.
North Vancouver
103-288 Esplanade East
MAP

