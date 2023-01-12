Heritage Asian Eatery Says Goodbye to its Broadway Location

The Goods from Heritage Asian Eatery

Vancouver, BC | Heritage Asian Eatery has closed the doors to its Broadway location for the foreseeable future, wrapping up four tremendous years at the modern Asian restaurant’s second space in Vancouver.

Opened in February 2019, Heritage’s Broadway outpost (382 West Broadway) was the popular casual Asian comfort food spot’s follow-up to its original location on Pender Street, which opened in 2016. A neighbourhood go-to, Heritage Broadway delighted diners with their approachable dishes showcasing Chinese BBQ, dim sum, and baos.

Fans of the restaurant will be looking forward to the warmer months, because as one door closes, another will soon open. Heritage’s new location in the refreshed Lonsdale Quay Market, and the restaurant’s first foray to the North Shore, is set to open in late Spring/early Summer 2023.

As for the Broadway location, Heritage Owner Paul Zhang says the indefinite closure is unavoidable due to the ongoing construction outside the restaurant of the Broadway Subway project, which is set to be complete in 2026 — a year past its original timeline. Dine-in guests and delivery professionals from third-party apps have struggled to access the restaurant, located steps from the busy Broadway-Cambie intersection in the heart of the construction zone.

“We have tried everything available to us, but we cannot sustain these disruptions without some sort of compensation from the city or province,” explains Zhang. “The ongoing limited access and visibility has left us unable to maintain a satisfactory level of service for our valued customers. We’re going to take this opportunity to focus on our Pender Street location and our new location opening soon in North Vancouver.”

Heritage’s original Pender location (1108 West Pender Street), which recently unveiled a fresh, new interior and beer and wine menu, will continue to offer dine-in, take-out, and third-party delivery. The restaurant also offers happy hour daily from 3 to 6 p.m.