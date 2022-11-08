Main St. Brewing Wins Big at the 2022 BC Beer Awards

The Goods from Main St. Brewing

Vancouver, BC | Mount Pleasant’s Main St. Brewing followed up its recent 2022 Canada Beer Cup gold medal win for its Naked Fox IPA by grabbing three more golds at the 2022 BC Beer Awards held last weekend at the Croatian Cultural Centre.

The brewery’s Garage Series of Barrel-Aged and Wild-Fermentation Beer earned Gold in the Strong Ale & Lager category for its Gale Force Old Ale and in the Specialty Wild Ale category for its Circa 1775 Sumac-Rosewater Saison.

Main St. Brewing Co-Owner and Evoke International Design Founding Partner Robert Edmonds was also honoured with the BC Beer Award for Best Can Design for Kingpin Pale Ale.

It’s a huge win for the brewery and in particular Head Brewer Azlan Graves, who has brought his passion for creating truly unique, out-of-the-box mixed-fermentation, barrel-aged beers to the fore at Main St.

Traditionally made from the first runnings of a mild recipe (in this case, Main St.’s 2020 Tunnerman’s Dark Mild Ale) Gale Force was built on a rich, almost barleywine-like base that underwent an extended boil to add to its depth of sweetness. A secondary fermentation with a traditional English brettanomyces imparts a subtle tropical fruit character without detracting from the array of English malts used in the brewing process.

For the Circa 1775, Graves used a base of BC malted pilsner, raw and malted wheat, and a touch of English aromatic malt. He then put it through a secondary fermentation in Chardonnay and Sauvignon Blanc Barrels from Bench 1775 Winery before inoculating it with our own house culture for 10 months. The blend was then conditioned on locally harvested Staghorn Sumac and Rose Water from Afra on Main and bottle conditioned for a nice sparkling bubble in each sip.

Graves plans on adding to the series with several new releases in the new year, including an Apricot Golden Sour.