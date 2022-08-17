Community News / Kitsilano

Their There Announces New Smash Burger Fridays

Portrait

The Goods from Their There

Vancouver, BC | To add some fun to your Fridays, Chef Catherine Wong and her team have brought Smash Burgers to Their There!

The burger takes influence from the classic game time snack, the Jalapeño Popper. In this case it’s reimagined with a classic smash beef patty, American cheddar, jalapeño aioli, honey mustard pickles and Tall Shadows potato bun, all for $10.

“I love jalapeño poppers – they are one of the best party foods – and to make it into a burger was so much fun,” says Chef Catherine. “It has this nice warming spice, but balanced out with the sweet zingy pickle, it’s the perfect bite!”

Smash Burgers will be available every Friday from 11:30am till 5pm.

You can also get your weekend started early and pair a glass of house wine with the burger for $5. The wines at Their There are constantly revolving with a focus on natural and BC wines, this week featuring A Sunday in August and Else Wines.

Keep an eye out as the weekly feature will be ever changing. See you Friday!

Their There
Neighbourhood: Kitsilano
2042 West 4th Ave. | WEBSITE
