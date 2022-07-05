‘Their There’ Launches Two New Fried Chicken Sandwiches for International Fried Chicken Day (July 6th)

The Goods from Their There

Vancouver, BC | Chef Catherine Wong goes back to her Korean heritage to create two fresh signature flavours. “We kept the signature Buttermilk marinade that everyone enjoys and loves, threw in an Asian twist with sesame, dashi and Korean chili pickles,” she says. Chef Cat has also teamed up with Tall Shadow Breads to round the sandwiches out with a soft toasted potato bun.

Fried Chicken Sandwich – Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Black Garlic Dashi aioli, lettuce and pickles.

Hot Chicken Sandwich – Chili oil, lime aioli, sesame zucchini pickles, cilantro.

This International Fried Chicken Day (Wednesday, July 6th) you can grab yourself a $9 version of these sandwiches, available from Their There from 11:30am till 5pm. “This will be a fun day for people to experience our new flavours,” adds Chef Cat, so make sure you stop by for lunch or on the way to the beach.