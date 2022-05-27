Heads Up / Bowen Island

HEADS UP // Head to Bowen Island for a Fire Cooking Workshop and Dinner

Portrait

The summer season is all about eating as many meals outdoors as possible. Add to that, one that’s been lovingly prepared and cooked over an open fire with good, food-loving people – nothing beats it! Good news: you can set yourself up with the skills to make the most of this limited-time experience by joining one of two Fire Cooking Workshop and Dinners, happening June 4th and 5th.

The workshop is led by wild food aficionado, chef and teacher, Jody Peck (Wild Northern Way), who will be imparting her wisdom about how to build a lasting fire in a fire pit, and sharing some ways to properly cook with it. Then, to cap it all off, Peck will be cooking up a special meal for attendees to enjoy around the fire together.

From Eat Wild:

The fire cooking tasting menu will revolve around the techniques we’ll be exploring in the workshop. From slow cooking a whole chicken over expertly prepared coals to searing a steak and grilling vegetables. We’ll talk about tools, tips and tricks for an enjoyable, safe and delicious fire cooking experience.

As Peck explains, “The workshop is for everyone who loves food and fire regardless of experience. Beginners will learn some skills and gain confidence, while seasoned pros will have a great time cooking, trading tricks and experiencing different fire cooking set ups with delicious food.”

The whole deal costs $140 (plus tax) and is happening a short ferry jaunt away, at Home Farm on Bowen Island. Workshops take place from 1:30pm to 6pm but, since the ferries don’t accept reservations, why not plan on showing up early and make a full day of it?

Details and registration here.

Home Farm
Neighbourhood: Bowen Island
1461 Mt. Gardner Rd. | WEBSITE
