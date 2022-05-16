The Stable House Looking to Add a Junior Cook to Their Small Team

The Goods from The Stable House

Vancouver, BC | The Stable House Bistro is looking for a junior cook. Modelled after Europe’s modern wine bars, we are committed to cooking locally, seasonally, and sustainably. We are small but busy, and serve a variety of plates meant for sharing, with everything produced in house. Our menu changes almost daily and features the best ingredients that local producers have to offer.

The ideal candidate will be someone who wants to grow their skills and learn new techniques in a relaxed atmosphere. As part of our extremely small team, you will get one on one training on every section in the kitchen under the supervision of a more senior chef. Positive attitude is key, and we are happy to invest training into the right candidate.

This is a great opportunity for someone starting out in their career to hone their skills – we promise we will never stick you in a basement to peel potatoes, you will always be involved in the action of service!

Part time or full time hours are available.

Please send resumes ATTN: Carmen to chef@thestablehouse.ca