Get Primed for Spring Foraging Season with Eat Wild’s March Workshops

Interested in getting more in tune with your natural surroundings and all of the goodness it has to offer? Then take note that local foraging pros, Dylan Eyers (owner of Eat Wild) and Jody Peck (Wild Northern Way), have got a series of March workshops coming up, beginning tonight (March 24th, 6:30-7:30pm at Fjallraven on Broadway) with a free Spring Foraging Info Session, and some spaces are still available!

The Spring Foraging Series is divided into three separate events broken up over three days. It kicks off with the Info Session, during which Eyers and Peck will be priming attendees with basic info on which edibles are in season, how to spot them and how to ethically forage. Next up is a mini urban foraging expedition led by Peck, this Saturday morning (March 26th, 11am-Noon, $25). Finally, the following Sunday evening (March 27th, 4-7pm, $50), the pair will lead participants in a virtual cooking class, whipping up two dishes and one cocktail, all featuring foraged ingredients (shopping lists are provided in advance).

Although the workshops are designed as a progression, there are no prerequisites for any of the individual days. So, if you can’t attend the info session last minute, then don’t be deterred from registering for the others! But, if you can swing it, then you’d better drop everything and sign up now, since at time of publication there are only three spaces available and April’s workshops are already almost entirely sold out…

Get more details and snag one of the remaining spots here.