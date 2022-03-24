Heads Up

Get Primed for Spring Foraging Season with Eat Wild’s March Workshops

Portrait

Interested in getting more in tune with your natural surroundings and all of the goodness it has to offer? Then take note that local foraging pros, Dylan Eyers (owner of Eat Wild) and Jody Peck (Wild Northern Way), have got a series of March workshops coming up, beginning tonight (March 24th, 6:30-7:30pm at Fjallraven on Broadway) with a free Spring Foraging Info Session, and some spaces are still available!

The Spring Foraging Series is divided into three separate events broken up over three days. It kicks off with the Info Session, during which Eyers and Peck will be priming attendees with basic info on which edibles are in season, how to spot them and how to ethically forage. Next up is a mini urban foraging expedition led by Peck, this Saturday morning (March 26th, 11am-Noon, $25). Finally, the following Sunday evening (March 27th, 4-7pm, $50), the pair will lead participants in a virtual cooking class, whipping up two dishes and one cocktail, all featuring foraged ingredients (shopping lists are provided in advance).

Although the workshops are designed as a progression, there are no prerequisites for any of the individual days. So, if you can’t attend the info session last minute, then don’t be deterred from registering for the others! But, if you can swing it, then you’d better drop everything and sign up now, since at time of publication there are only three spaces available and April’s workshops are already almost entirely sold out…

Get more details and snag one of the remaining spots here.

Fjällräven (West Broadway)
Neighbourhood: West Side
147 West Broadway | 604-559-1369 | WEBSITE
Get Primed for Spring Foraging Season with Eat Wild’s March Workshops
The Scout Community, Mapped

There are 0 comments

Popular

The New Breed / Main Street

The New School: Talking Burnout, Balance, Sourcing and Spoons, With Chef Devon Latte of The Acorn

Rhys sat down with “Dev” a few weeks ago to talk about his dedication and embrace for change in both the profession and on the plate.

Community News / Kitsilano

Just in Time for Spring, Marché Mon Pitou Launches Easter Dinner, New Seasonal Pastries

Restaurant Graveyard / Downtown

The Beautiful but Haunted Vancouver Restaurant That Never Lived Up to Its Potential

Century was a 'Modern Latin Cowboy' themed restaurant located in the old Lola’s/Ballantyne’s address at 432 Richards Street.

Diner / Chinatown

‘Laowai’ Hideaway Now Open in Chinatown

Tucked away behind what is intended to look like a dumpling shop's refrigerated storage door is this new speakeasy-ish operation.

12 Places
The Dishes / Commercial Drive

Tracy Steele Does ‘The Dishes’

Pastry chef and owner of The Bench Bakehouse imagines her ideal day of eating and drinking around Vancouver, when she's not busy working long and early morning hours at the bakery...

Heads Up

See more from Heads Up
Heads Up / Kitsilano

Chef Bardia Ilbeiggi Shares His Recipe for Nowruz Specialty, ‘Sabzi Polo’

Nowruz (the Persian New Year) is coming up quickly, on Sunday March 20th. If your plan for the holiday includes keeping cozy at home, then consider trying your hand at making the recipe for this traditional rice dish.

Heads Up / Strathcona

The Indian Pantry and Coho Coffee Announce New Collab: ‘Aikyam’: A Harmony Away from the Motherland

The second in a series of dinners, designed to introduce some of the lesser known regional flavours of India to the table, is happening on Monday, March 21st.

Heads Up / Burnaby

Mark Your Calendar: Tickets for ‘Fruit Beer Fest 2022’ Go On Sale Friday, March 25th

Miss the buzz of a big, beer-fuelled festival? Then block Saturday, August 13th off of your calendar (and Sunday the 14th, just in case a day of post-fest recovery is needed).

Heads Up / Kitsilano

Chef Bardia Ilbeiggi Shares His Memories of Nowruz

From March 20th (the Persian new year) to April 3rd, Delara will be serving a special seasonal menu featuring dishes typically eaten in Iran over the holidays, and reminiscent of the chef and owner's own past experiences.