Chanthy Yen Does ‘The Dishes’

Not only is Chanthy Yen working on a cookbook and overseeing the kitchen at Nightshade Restaurant (recently opened elevated take on global vegetarian cuisine in Yaletown), but he is also the Personal Chef to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (and you thought your plate was full!). With a demanding schedule that involves a weekly commute between Vancouver and Ottawa, what does Chanthy look forward to eating when he is on the ground in Vancouver? We recently caught up with him to find out…

Good morning! What’s for breakfast/brunch?

I have a craving for eggs, so Fable Diner on Broadway would be the first one on the list. My go to is the chef’s special or classic Hash & Eggs with a healthy dose of their mimosa. A little hidden gem that I wish I had more time to visit is Marulilu Café, also on Broadway, that serves a mix of Japanese and Canadian breakfast items. Here, I normally choose Omu Rice or Katsu Don, which really hits the spot.

Fable Diner Main Street 151 E. Broadway MAP

Marulilu Cafe West Side 451 West Broadway MAP

Where should we meet for coffee/tea?

A favourite meet-up spot for a coffee is Greenhorn in the West End, usually just before a stroll into Stanley Park. I order an oatmeal cortado for a spark of energy that gets the adrenaline just right before a big day.

Greenhorn Espresso Bar West End 994 Nicola St. MAP

Now we’re hungry again. What’s for lunch?

After building up an appetite, I usually head in to Railtown for a hearty lunch at Ask For Luigi – it’s usually much easier to grab a table during daylight hours. I normally look for the chicken liver ragu and any salad with white anchovies with a glass of house wine.

Ask For Luigi Railtown Japantown 305 Alexander St. MAP

Who has you figured out at Happy Hour?

Happy hour makes me think of Spain, and Como? Taperia is my go-to for nostalgic memories of my time in San Sebastian. Here, I go for a combination Tortilla, Pan con Tomate, and Shishito peppers, and wash it down with sherry or a splash of Estrella.

Como? Tapería Main Street 209 East 7th Avenue MAP

What’s for dinner?

It’s dinner time and we are out for something special: an omakase experience at Sushi Bar Shu. I am always excited to see little creative freedoms brought to traditional methods, and that’s what they do here. Your order will be what they can get their hands on for the moment and the seafood will not disappoint.

Sushi Bar Shu South Granville 8099 Granville St. MAP

What’s for dessert?

I’m not one with a sweet tooth but I will tell you about a very talented young pastry chef that has a little spot just off of Cambie. Remi Patisserie showcases structure and the essence of creating things he loves for himself. There is joy in eating his desserts and I have been taking little bites since 2012.

Remi Patisserie 511 West 7th Ave. MAP

Where are you taking us for late night cocktails?

It’s getting late and I am ready to feel social! I am heading back to Mount Pleasant and getting a table at Tocador. The colourful mural along the entrance, energetic music, and tropical rum-forward cocktails can’t help but give you energy. My go-to is a Penicillin followed by a Hemmingway Daiquiri. The team and food here is great! The chef is super talented and cooks with intuition.