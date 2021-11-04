Community News / Downtown

Award-Winning Chef Mark Perrier Joins Kitchen Table Restaurants, Teases with Special ‘Fai Tu’ Menu

Vancouver, BC | After a successful limited run, Miantiao will close its doors on Monday, November 29 as Kitchen Table Restaurants makes way for two exciting new concepts that will occupy the space, with the first to launch in late Fall 2021 under the culinary direction of award-winning chef, Mark Perrier.

Known for his approachable style, exacting execution and dedication to sourcing only the best products, Perrier was the opening chef/partner of the rave-worthy Osteria Savio Volpe and its sister restaurant Pepino’s Spaghetti House. Other notches in his culinary belt include stints at Le Gavroche, the renowned two-star Michelin restaurant in London, England; Cibo Trattoria, which won enRoute Magazine’s Best New Restaurant award during his tenure; CinCin Ristorante as Executive Chef; and Two Rivers Specialty Meats, where he mastered whole animal butchery. Most recently, Perrier founded and is the top toque behind Vancouver’s lauded GTO Burger pop-up.

“Pivot seems to the be most-used word of the year, and that’s what we’re doing,” explains Chef Perrier, who recently joined Kitchen Table to helm the first venue, which will be unveiled in late fall. “I’m passionate about the elements and flavour profiles that Italian cuisine presents and this new concept is much more in line with the true expression of Kitchen Table’s brand — one that is rooted in authentic, bold and proudly Italian food.”

During the transition period throughout November, diners can enjoy a limited-time-only fai tu family-style menu created by Perrier, alongside a menu of Miantiao favourites. Fai tu is an Italian expression that pays homage to the chef by giving them a free hand to provide a culinary adventure and select your meal — loosely translated, it means ‘you pick.’ Rotating weekly, Chef Perrier’s fai tu menu will offer some of his favourite dishes, new recipes and in this case, a hint of the delicious future.

“I am really looking forward to introducing this new restaurant concept to Vancouver,” explains Perrier, “but that’s all I can say for now until the details are announced in the coming weeks. In the meantime, I look forward to creating wonderful meals and memories in true Italian style!”

Reservations for Chef Mark Perrier’s fai tu menu can be made online or by calling 604-695-1115. The restaurant will continue to be open daily for breakfast (7 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. daily) and dinner (from 5:00 p.m. daily) The bar and lounge are open daily from 1:00 p.m.

