Provence Marinaside’s October Menu A Feast Fit for a Knight

Vancouver, BC | Provence Marinaside’s October Feature Menu (which is also the feature for Taste of Yaletown) celebrates Chevalier and Chef Jean-Francis Quaglia’s recent knighthood by France this past August. The special three-course table d’hôte menu will run from October 1 through 31 for both lunch and dinner – it will not be available during brunch on weekends and on holidays. It is a ‘bonne affaire’ priced at only $62 per person, with an optional wine pairing available for $40.

The menu includes Provence favourites such as Warm Goat Cheese Salad and Bouillabaisse plus new dishes – Country Style Paté and Squid Ink-Crusted Striped Bass. “I chose to include the Warm Goat Cheese Salad and the Bouillabaisse as they have been on Provence’s menu since the start. They are also a nod in tribute to my mother Chef Suzanne Quaglia who served versions of these dishes at her restaurant in Marseille. I love paté – for me it represents the essence of simple French cuisine,” says Chef Quaglia. “The striped bass was created by one of my brigade – Chef Renaud Mailland who is also from France. I believe in empowering young chefs to express their creativity and try new things. I think the Bass dish is excellent.”

“Pairing wines to this menu was quite fun. Obviously a tip of the hat to France was in order, and I wanted to focus on wines from le sud,” says Provence wine director Joshua Carlson. “I wanted the selection to evoke wines that would be offered in a small bistro tucked away in the hills of Aubagne.”

MENU DU CHEVALIER

Three-course Menu $62

Wine Pairing $40 First Course

Choose One Paté de Campagne

(Country Paté)

Cornichons, Poire au Vinaigre 2017 François Labet Pinot Noir Île de Beauté

Corsica, France

$15 glass / $60 bottle

I chose to pair the Paté with a fruit forward and dusty Pinot Noir

from the Île de Beauté in Corsica by the great Burgundian producer Fracois Labet

or

Salade de Chèvre Chaud

(Warm Goat Cheese Salad)

Chèvre crusted with Herbes de Provence,

mixed greens, beurre blanc balsamic reduction 2017 Antech Blanquette de Limoux Réserve Brut

Mauzac/Chardonnay/Chenin Blanc

Limoux, Languedoc-Roussillon, France

$14 glass /$55 bottle

I’ve found sparkling wine has been a great pairing with our Goat Cheese Salad. Blanquette de Limoux is threatened of becoming obsolete as less and less people are buying it in favour of crémants and still wines in Limoux. Wineries are pulling up their Mauzac in favour of Chardonnay and Chenin so it seemed appropriate to feature it here. Second Course

Choose One Bar Rayé à L’encre de Seiche

(Squid Ink-Crusted Striped Bass)

Risotto-style Israeli couscous, bouillon de crustacés 2017 Le Grand Cros L’Ésprit de Provence

Rolle (Vermentino)

Côtes de Provence, Provence, France

$15 glass / $60 bottle

Vermentino from Provence with sea bass is correct

with the oiliness of the fish matching well with the weight of the wine.

or

Bouillabaisse de la Côte Ouest

(West Coast-style Bouillabaisse)

Prawns, scallops, mussels, clams, fish, fingerling potatoes,

gruyere et la rouille 2019 Domaine de Triennes Rosé

Cinsault/Grenache/Syrah/Merlot

Provence France

$14 glass / $110 bottle (1500 ml)

Rosé with Bouillabaisse is of course a no brainer. I wanted to make things a bit more fun to pour from a magnum-sized bottle. A wine from famed Burgundian producers Dujac and Villeneuve Provence project Triennes – likely the most expensive and coveted wineries in the world Domaine Dujac and Domaine Romanee Conti (DRC) making rosé in Provence? Don’t mind if I do! Third Course Crème Caramel

Palmier cookie, fresh whipped cream 1985 Moulin Touchais Coteaux du Layon

Chenin Blanc

Coteaux du Layon, Loire, France

$20 glass / $180 bottle

Unfortunately we don’t have a dessert wine from the south of France that would work well with the crème caramel so I chose a Coteaux du Layon from 1985. Although it’s from the Loire,

it’s a pretty fabulous pairing.

All wines are also available individually by the glass or the bottle.

Join Provence from October 1 through 31 for Menu du Chevalier / Taste of Yaletown and who knows, you might just meet a real knight! While he won’t be in shining armour, he is clad in chef’s whites and wields a sharp knife and sauté pan.