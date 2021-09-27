Back to: Take Advantage of ‘Whistler Craft Beer Month’ this October
Instead of hitting the slopes, plan on hitting up Whistler's bar and restaurant scene this October, for exclusive promotions, dinners, tastings, activities and other beer-centric events.
Instead of hitting the slopes, plan on hitting up Whistler’s bar and restaurant scene this October, for Whistler Craft Beer Month. All month long, the city is celebrating BC brews, with a calendar full of exclusive promotions, dinners, tastings, activities, and other beer-centric events.

For those who fancy some beer in their food, as well as alongside it, there are several options to keep you sated, beginning with Stonesedge Whistler’s beer-infused ‘Beer Brunch’ (every Friday morning), and leading up to Longhorn Saloon & Grill’s Sunday ‘Beer Can Chicken Platter’ dinner special, featuring Deep Cove Lemon Radler slow-roasted chicken (reservations are recommended). Curious what happens when beer and spirits combine forces? Get really wild by timing your trip to coincide with The Raven Room’s mid-week ‘Battle of the Beer Cocktail Dinner’ (Wednesday, October 6th), when four local bartenders will be going head-to-head to impress diners with their original boozy/beery concoctions.

If your agenda includes escaping Vancouver for the Thanksgiving long weekend, you can still partake in the gustatory festivities by making a reservation for Stonesedge’s ‘Thanksgivin’er’ deep-fried turkey feast. But no matter when you’re in the hood, make sure to work in a visit to The Cure Lounge at Nita Lake Lodge for a dessert flight of BETA5 Chocolate paired with beers from Whistler’s own Coast Mountain Brewing. Expand your beer drinking radius even further by climbing aboard the ‘Brew Bus’ for a tour of breweries across the Sea-to-Sky area, including Pemberton and Squamish.

As for the activities: Tapley’s Neighbourhood Pub know that beer and bingo go hand-in-hand (Backcountry Brewing ‘Bingo Beer’ games go down every Tuesday), while slightly more ambitious drinkers are invited to exercise their beer knowledge and drinking skills simultaneously by participating in Tapley’s ‘Beer Trivia’ night (October 13th, 7-10pm). The more adventurous, athletic drinker might want to take advantage of the ‘Huck it in the Bucket’ axe throwing and mead promo at the Whistler Racket Club, or Whistler Core’s ‘Boulder and Beer’ one (both are available all month long). At the end of the day, though, sipping on a tall can of Coast Mountain beer while nibbling on some thing sweet and getting pampered sounds like the perfect way to wind down… Hence why booking a beer-themed spa day mani or pedi at The Spa at Nita Lake Lodge is an obvious choice anytime during October.

The bottom line is that you don’t need to be a hardcore winter sports athlete – or even a novice one – to enjoy Whistler during October. For the full list of what’s scheduled Whistler Craft Beer Month, including Beer Paddle Tastings and a special Deep Cove beer release, head over here.

