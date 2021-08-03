You Need To Try This / Gastown

You Need to Try These Sublime Roasted Peaches on Sourdough Toast in Gastown

Portrait

You Need To Try This is a running archive of all the awesome drinks and delicious dishes we’ve come across over the course of our professional and private lives.

What you see here is Nelson The Seagull‘s famed Peaches on Toast. It’s smeared with fresh ricotta studded with crushed walnuts under roasted peaches drizzled with honey, garnished with mint, all set on slices of toasted fig & walnut sourdough bread. Its sweet and summery rustic elegance won’t change the world, but it sure does make mornings better. I can’t remember ever eating this and not smiling while I’m at it.

Nelson The Seagull
Neighbourhood: Gastown
315 Carrall St. | 604-681-5776 | WEBSITE
You Need to Try These Sublime Roasted Peaches on Sourdough Toast in Gastown
Vancouver’s Best Bread, Mapped

There are 0 comments

Gastown

Restaurant Graveyard / Gastown

Remembering the Gastown Restaurant That Elevated Vancouver’s Pizza Game

Located at 62 East Cordova St. in Gastown, Bill McCaig's Nicli Antica Pizzeria made AVPN-certified pies for nine delicious years.

Restaurant Graveyard / Gastown

RESTAURANT GRAVEYARD // Remembering a Gastown Original With a Mirrored Ceiling

The first Boneta was famed for its well-tended bar, industry-friendly atmosphere and French-inspired fare.

You Need To Try This / Gastown

You Need to Try the Next Level Takeaway Dinners from Gastown’s L’Abattoir

If this pandemic has taught me anything it's that takeout doesn't have to be lukewarm ugliness devoured in the shadows.

Restaurant Graveyard / Gastown

Remembering the Tiny Gastown Sushi Restaurant That Was ‘Delicious for You’

Cheffed by Keith Allison, Sea Monstr Sushi was connected to the Sharks + Hammers clothing and lifestyle shop on Alexander St.

Reader Poll / Gastown

Is Gastown’s Restaurant Scene Cooked?

All the recently shuttered restaurants in the neighbourhood will be replaced before long, but replaced with what?

Restaurant Graveyard / Gastown

Remembering Gastown’s Ambitious but Doomed Modern German Restaurant

The 2015 arrival of film director Uwe Boll's Bauhaus restaurant was met with deafening quiet from the community it sought to join.

Popular

Name That Restaurant

Can You Correctly Identify This Vancouver Restaurant?

Do you think you know Vancouver's restaurant scene well enough to identify this spot? Give us your best guesses in the comments...

Diner / Chinatown

‘Laowai’ Hideaway Now Open in Chinatown

Tucked away behind what is intended to look like a dumpling shop's refrigerated storage door is this new speakeasy-ish operation.

9 Places
The Dishes / East Vancouver

Miki Ellis Does ‘The Dishes’

In this edition, the co-owner of Dachi and Ugly Dumpling details her best day of eating and drinking around Vancouver...

Tea and Two Slices

On Understanding Souped-Up Trucks and Painting Chinatown as a Wasteland

In his latest read of the local news headlines, Sean Orr expects a spicy election and sees cops making scary signs.

25 Places
Scout 25

Vancouver’s Best Restaurants, Mapped

A fresh panel of local industry pros created this list of essential restaurants for Fall/Winter, 2019.

Previous
Can You Correctly Identify This Vancouver Restaurant?
Next
Second Coming of Peckinpah BBQ to Rise in Squamish This Autumn

You Need To Try This

See more from You Need To Try This
You Need To Try This

You Need to Try a GTO Burger, Vancouver’s Best of the ‘Smashburger’ Style

A double cheeseburger is certainly big deal, but this one is prepared in a different way than most Vancouverites are used to...

You Need To Try This / East Vancouver

You Need to Try This Beautiful Ukrainian Honey Cake in East Van

The uncomplicated, many layered Honey Cake (aka 'Medovic') is one of the more popular desserts in Slavic countries.

You Need To Try This / Chinatown

You Need to Try This Cereal Milk Cream-Filled Donut in Chinatown

This delicious pleasure was not as jarringly sweet as I half expected, and not at all reminiscent of a morning bowl of cereal.

You Need To Try This / Kitsilano

You Need to Try This Perfectly Composed ‘Cobb Salad’ at Kitsilano’s Bel Café

The classic is a harmonious thing of grilled chicken, lettuce, chewy bacon, tomato, boiled egg, corn, blue cheese and avocado.