You Need to Try These Sublime Roasted Peaches on Sourdough Toast in Gastown

You Need To Try This is a running archive of all the awesome drinks and delicious dishes we’ve come across over the course of our professional and private lives.

What you see here is Nelson The Seagull‘s famed Peaches on Toast. It’s smeared with fresh ricotta studded with crushed walnuts under roasted peaches drizzled with honey, garnished with mint, all set on slices of toasted fig & walnut sourdough bread. Its sweet and summery rustic elegance won’t change the world, but it sure does make mornings better. I can’t remember ever eating this and not smiling while I’m at it.