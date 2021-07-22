Opportunity Knocks / Downtown

Cafe Medina on Hunt for Server Assistants

Portrait

The GOODS from Cafe Medina

Vancouver BC | Cafe Medina is looking for Server Assistants. We are a daytime restaurant so daytime availability is a must. Successful applicants will have great work ethic, strength of character and some common sense.

Previous experience is an asset but not a deal breaker. Barista experience is definitely an asset. Full-time preferred but a commitment to 3 shifts a week necessary.

To apply, email your resume to robbie@medinacafe.com.

ABOUT CAFÉ MEDINA | Since opening in 2008, Café Medina has been serving up its signature brand of Mediterranean-inspired cuisine, connoisseur-savvy coffee and sweet sustenance via the city’s best Belgian waffles. A quaint, bistro-styled restaurant replete with old-world charm and proprietor Robbie Kane’s determined philosophy of enlightened hospitality, Café Medina provides a full complement of fresh and eclectic breakfast, lunch and daily brunch alternatives and a pioneering attitude towards café culture. Since moving to its new location in Vancouver’s Library District at 780 Richards Street in 2014, the new Café Medina has continued to garner numerous rave reviews, cementing its longstanding reputation as the city’s leading brunch destination.

Café Medina
Neighbourhood: Downtown
780 Richards St. | 604-879-3114 | WEBSITE
