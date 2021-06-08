Community News / Downtown

Boulevard to Celebrate Father’s Day With Dine-In Service and Provisions To-Go

Portrait

The Goods from Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar

Vancouver, BC | Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar takes the stress out of Father’s Day with carefully curated premium ingredients for at-home cooks and dine-in features paired with superb service.

Father’s Day at Boulevard | Executive Chef Roger Ma will be offering up all the Boulevard classics this Father’s Day along with a most impressive Bone-In Ribeye Steak feature. This generously marbled cut of meat, the favourite of many, delivers an immense amount of flavour, partially attributed to the intact bone. Caviar service, oysters, seafood towers and impeccable service from Vancouver’s premier fine dining establishment all await diners and lucky dads headed to Boulevard this Father’s Day.

Reservations for dine-in and the patio can be made online here or by calling the restaurant at 604-642-2900.

Grill at Home with the Best | Those firing up the grill at home this Father’s Day need look no further than BLVD Provisions to assemble all the ingredients needed for a wow-worthy feast for dad. BLVD Provisions, the line of restaurant-quality meals and ingredients made for the home offers an array of elevated eats perfect for the upcoming celebration. The BLVD Provisions line was recently acknowledged by Canada’s Best 100, in its The 100, a list of exceptional culinary offerings available in Canada.

The award-winning Boulevard team has done the shopping for their customers and have on offer hand-selected cuts of beef that are considered among the best in Canada. Premium protein options from the line for Father’s Day include 16 oz Boneless Prime Ribeye, PEI Blue Dot Ribeye, and a collection of artisanal sausages from local favourite Oyama Sausage Co.

“The cuts of steak we have are the very best we can get from our providers; you really can’t compare the quality to the average grocery store. This is the best of the best to treat dads,” shares Chef Alex Chen, who leads the program.

Chef suggests saving some room on the grill for sides such as the Sous Vide Cooked Fennel, which burst when charred on the barbeque. All at the table will be thankful for the famous Boulevard Cornbread, also available for purchase.

BLVD Provisions orders can be placed via TOCK and are available for pickup from the restaurant Tuesday – Saturday, 12:00 pm – 6:00 pm.

About Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar | Located in Vancouver’s downtown shopping district, Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar is an award-winning showcase for sensational seafood paired with the culinary visions of Chefs Alex Chen and Roger Ma. Both Ma and Chen have won the Canadian Culinary Championship crown, in 2020 and 2018 respectively. Chen was also the first competitor to beat an Iron Chef – Hugh Acheson – in the 2018 reboot of Iron Chef Canada. In fact, Boulevard is one of the most awarded restaurants in the city’s recent history. Boulevard’s seafood-focused menu is grounded in classical technique and training, and artfully infused with West Coast flair and international influences. Boulevard boasts a gorgeous room, signature booths, a buzzy bar and elegant private dining spaces, each enhanced with exceptional service, and a wide-ranging selection of wines and cocktail.

Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar
Neighbourhood: Downtown
845 Burrard St. | 604-642-2900 | WEBSITE
Boulevard to Celebrate Father’s Day With Dine-In Service and Provisions To-Go
