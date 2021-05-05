Heads Up

How to Make the Most of This Year’s DOXA Documentary Film Festival

Portrait

Still image from ‘The Tomahawk’.

While we wait this whole COVID-19 thing out for a final stretch, the DOXA documentary film festival gives us a good reason to stay in and check out what’s been happening out in the world while we’ve been collectively learning how to cultivate a sourdough starter.

There isn’t a better year to check out DOXA’s exciting line-up of documentaries as they celebrate their 20th anniversary. For their big birthday, the venerable film festival is pulling double duty, hosting an online streaming festival and a drive-in from May 13-15 at the PNE Amphitheatre. A true rarity in the city limits! As food for thought, here’s a few to get you started:

For those hungry for how communities are using food to power social change, check out Food for the Rest of Us, a documentary that follows four vibrant stories of food projects making a difference in their community. For an amuse bouche, there’s The Tomahawk, a documentary short film exploring the problematic North Vancouver diner/institution as part of the Hometown Banter series, or Koto: The Last Service, exploring a Japanese restaurant in Campbell River with a 40-year history that’s been hailed as one of the first authentic sushi experiences in BC.

If you’re looking to get in on the DOXA drive-in experience and flex your take-out tailgating game before the show, there’s lots to choose from. For fans of Scout’s Definitive Records column, FANNY: The Right to Rock, might be your jam. Director Bobbi Jo Hart tells the story of a 70s rock band like no other — all-female, with Asian-American and LGBTQ+ members — who struggled to overcome the limitations of an industry and a society hellbent on painting them into a hyper-sexualized corner.

Keeping track of the city through Sean Orr’s Tea & Two Slices? The (War on) Drugs, Social Movements and Liberation, a three film series programmed by VANDU (Vancouver Area Network of Drug Users), may be what you’re looking for with one of the films in the series – Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers’ Kímmapiiyipitssini: The Meaning of Empathy – being featured at the drive-in.

With plenty of ways of experiencing DOXA this year, grab some take out and open up a window to the world. Just make sure that if you’re ordering off of Uber Eats, that you watch The Gig Is Up. It might give you a better idea of what’s really going on with that Pad Thai you ordered.

There are 0 comments

Scout List

Scout List Vol. 578

10 Places

An agenda of the things we are doing, wishing we could do, or are conspiring to do from April 15 to April 21, 2021.

The Scout List

Sign up to receive the best of Scout delivered to your inbox every Thursday.

Local Events

Heads Up

Get Outside and Explore the Capture Photography Festival’s Many Public Art Projects

The city is currently bursting with exhibitions, public art, virtual artist talks, documentaries and more. Here's how to check it all out.

Heads Up

Take Positively Delicious Action With Tina Lau’s ‘Dumplings for Asian Hope’ Workshop

In response to the recent spike in anti-Asian violence and hate, Lau invites food lovers to unite via her 'Jiaozi' workshop.

Heads Up / Chinatown

BIG INTERVIEW // Local Artist, Nicholas Tay

Tay's new solo exhibit, Amateur Cartography, will be on view at the Massy Arts Gallery from April 17th to May 24th.

Previous
Coho Collective Assembles Three Versatile Pantry Favourites for Asian Heritage Month
Next
Papi’s Seafood and Oyster Bar on Hunt for Chef

Heads Up

See more from Heads Up
Heads Up

Eleven Ways to Make Moms Feel Super Appreciated This Mother’s Day

We've combined our brains to create a list of cool, delicious and useful things your awesome Mom might want this Sunday...

Heads Up / Kitsilano

Pre-Register Now for the Museum of Vancouver’s ‘MOVirtual’ Artist Talk With Paul Wong

The Museum of Vancouver is hosting the local Chinese-Canadian artist for a truly special artist talk on May 18th.

Heads Up

Vancouver’s Best DIY Resources, Mapped

15 Places

Here's our list of Vancouver resources to get you equipped with the practical tools, knowledge and inspiration you need...

Heads Up

Get Outside and Explore the Capture Photography Festival’s Many Public Art Projects

The city is currently bursting with exhibitions, public art, virtual artist talks, documentaries and more. Here's how to check it all out.