West Side

Yuwa Japanese Cuisine Continues Service With Heated Patio, Curbside Pick-Up

Portrait

The GOODS from Yuwa

Vancouver, BC | In light of the recent BC public health announcement ordering restaurants to close for indoor dining until April 19, we are sharing an update on how we will continue to serve you, our valued guests.

NOW OPEN TUESDAY TO SUNDAY FROM 5 PM

OUTDOOR DINING
From Tuesdays through Sundays (weather permitting), we will be offering seating on our heated patio. Patio reservations can be made on our website.

TAKE-OUT
You can place orders for any variety of menu items for curbside pickup service by calling us directly at 604-731-9378.

WINE & SAKE
We are offering 30% off bottles of wine and sake for all pickup orders — just ask us for our daily selection when placing your order!

As always, the health and safety of our guests and community at large remains our top priority and we will continue to go to great lengths to ensure all necessary measures are in place.

For those with existing dine-in reservations, we are in the midst of contacting you to offer you the best possible solution for alternate arrangements to be made.

We hope we can continue to find moments of connection with all of you on our patio and through take-out and delivery until the time is safe once again to warmly welcome you back into our dining room.

It was your incredible support that helped us weather the storm the first time. Together, we will make it through once again!

— Iori, Chef Masa and the Yuwa team

Yuwa Japanese Cuisine
Neighbourhood: Kitsilano
2775 W. 16th Ave. | 604-731-9378 | WEBSITE
Yuwa Japanese Cuisine Launches New Menu of Spring-Inspired Comfort Foods

West Side

