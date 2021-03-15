From The Collection / Burnaby

FROM THE COLLECTION // A Memento of Grouse Mountain From a Bygone Era

Portrait

Vancouver, Canada From Grouse Mtn. Chair Lift [Courtesy of SFU Library Special Collections, British Columbia Postcard Collection, MSC130-2830-001]

FROM THE COLLECTION aims to introduce readers to the inventories of local art galleries, museums and other cultural institutions, not via official exhibition notes but by way of the people that help manage and maintain the collections themselves.

“I spent quite a bit of time in 2020 working on our postcard collections and found images of British Columbia as it used to be, decades or even more than a century ago. Captivating. Clearly, a lot has changed!”

In this edition of From the Collection David Kloepfer, Library Assistant at SFU Library Special Collection and Rare Books, …

“I spent quite a bit of time in 2020 working on our postcard collections and found images of British Columbia as it used to be, decades or even more than a century ago. Captivating. Clearly, a lot has changed! This particular image shows Grouse Mountain a little quieter than it is right now; skiers and snowboarders like myself know the local mountains are very busy with people looking for outdoor activities. The first chair lift on Grouse opened on December 1, 1949, with the second section that completed the journey to the top opening a year or so later.

SFU Burnaby
Neighbourhood: Burnaby
8888 University Dr. | WEBSITE
FROM THE COLLECTION // A Memento of Grouse Mountain From a Bygone Era
Eight Cool Art Happenings We’re Looking Forward to Checking Out This Month

There are 0 comments

Burnaby

Diner / Burnaby

One of BC’s Top Restaurants Set to Close Due to Massive Rent Increase

The award-winning PearTree - a fixture for 23 years - was a driving force in the development of British Columbia's culinary identity.

Comfort Food / Burnaby

The Comfort Food Guide to Vancouver: Prawn and Chicken Paella From the ‘Paella Guys’

The sublimely saffron-y rice feast is one of the world's most impactful food experiences, and this stuff is straight out of a Valencian sunset.

11 Places
The Dishes / Burnaby

Jesse Neate Does ‘The Dishes’

We ask Jesse Neate, Retail Operations Leader for JJ Bean, to take us on a personal culinary tour of Vancouver…

View From Your Window / Burnaby

The View From Your Window #202

We love posting photos like this that reveal the views through the windows of our readers. We hope you'll consider sharing yours!

Never Heard Of It / Burnaby

Finding Deliciousness Next to a Sex Shop and Under a Confusing Awning

Though it might not be the easiest restaurant to find, the unassuming Chong Qing Xiao Mian on Kingsway is definitely worth looking for.

Branding Vancouver / Burnaby

The Lowdown on Chez Christophe’s Sweet New Chocolate Bar Branding

Christophe Bonson explains the personal inspirations and thought processes behind his brand's new retro/modern look.

Popular

Tea and Two Slices

On Living in One of the World’s Happiest Cities and Waiting for More Feet to Wash Ashore

In his latest read of the local news headlines, Sean Orr finds Vancouver lauded as the happiest city in the world.

5 Places
Scout List

Scout List Vol. 575

An agenda of the things we are doing, wishing we could do, or are conspiring to do from Mar. 12 to Mar. 17, 2021.

Opening Soon / Mt. Pleasant

Kin Kao Opening Soon in Mt. Pleasant

Though this Kin Kao will share plenty of DNA with the Commercial Drive location, the menu will be very different.

Community News / Kitsilano

Beaucoup Bakery Launches New Hot Cross Buns, Inside Yolk Buns and Chocolate Eggs for Easter

Heads Up / Strathcona

Using Sunshine to Make Art With Cyanotype

Local artist Shizuka Yoshimura details how she took advantage of pandemic isolation to experiment with an old printing method.

From The Collection

See more from From The Collection
From The Collection / Main Street

FROM THE COLLECTION // An Inspiring DIY Guide from The Regional Assembly of Text’s Library

Brandy Fedoruk tells us about a handy little publication that's currently piqued his interest...

From The Collection / West Side

FROM THE COLLECTION // A Series of Timeless Paintings at the Morris and Helen Belkin Art Gallery

Shelly Rosenblum, Curator of Academic Programs at UBC's Morris and Helen Belkin Art Gallery, shares works by Audrey Capel Doray.

From The Collection / North Vancouver

FROM THE COLLECTION // The Photo Album of a Legendary BC Mountaineer and Scientist

Archivist Jessica Bushey, PhD, previews an exceptional collection of photography capturing BC's mountaineering history.

From The Collection / Main Street

FROM THE COLLECTION // A Super Rare Piece of Hogan’s Alley Musical History

Neptoon Records' store owner Rob Frith shares a circa 1960 Vancouver gig poster that shows a familiar local celebrity on guitar.