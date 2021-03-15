FROM THE COLLECTION // A Memento of Grouse Mountain From a Bygone Era

FROM THE COLLECTION aims to introduce readers to the inventories of local art galleries, museums and other cultural institutions, not via official exhibition notes but by way of the people that help manage and maintain the collections themselves.
“I spent quite a bit of time in 2020 working on our postcard collections and found images of British Columbia as it used to be, decades or even more than a century ago. Captivating. Clearly, a lot has changed!”
In this edition of From the Collection David Kloepfer, Library Assistant at SFU Library Special Collection and Rare Books, …
“I spent quite a bit of time in 2020 working on our postcard collections and found images of British Columbia as it used to be, decades or even more than a century ago. Captivating. Clearly, a lot has changed! This particular image shows Grouse Mountain a little quieter than it is right now; skiers and snowboarders like myself know the local mountains are very busy with people looking for outdoor activities. The first chair lift on Grouse opened on December 1, 1949, with the second section that completed the journey to the top opening a year or so later.
There are 0 comments