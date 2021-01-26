Café Medina Announces Valentine’s Day Brunch Take-Home Kits

The GOODS from Cafe Medina

Vancouver BC | Fans of Vancouver brunch institution Café Medina can experience the ‘Medina mystique’ as part of their Valentine’s Day celebrations both by dining in for brunch or dinner, or at home thanks to new Valentine’s Brunch Kits available exclusively on Saturday, February 13.

Café Medina’s Valentine’s Brunch Kits are available for $125 (for two) or $175 (for four) plus tax and offer a choice of the restaurant’s signature mains (Fricassée, Cassoulet or Fricassée Champignon) in prepare-at-home formats as well as: two or four each of its famous Liège Waffles with Salted Caramel & Milk Chocolate Lavender topping; five 66% dark chocolate salted caramel ganache hearts from BETA5; one 340g bag of 49th Parallel Old School Espresso; a Mimosa Kit that includes fresh-squeezed orange juice and a 750-mL bottle of Chandon California Brut; a signature Medina Matchbox; and all preparation instructions for enjoyment up to three days following pickup or delivery.

Guests can also help sweeten Valentine’s Day celebrations by choosing to add a flower bouquet from Vivio Flower Gallery to the kit for $25 plus tax or an additional pack of BETA5 Chocolates’ 66% dark chocolate salted caramel ganache hearts for $18 plus tax.

MEDINA VALENTINE’S BRUNCH KITS

$125 plus tax for 2 people / $175 plus tax for 4 people

choice of one:

Fricassée

(eggs, braised short ribs, roasted potatoes,

caramelized onions, smoked cheddar, arugula)

Cassoulet

(eggs, Medina bacon, Andouille sausage, Saucisson de Paris,

white beans, red wine, Roma tomatoes)

Fricassée Champignon

(eggs, crimini & blue oyster mushrooms, king oyster mushrooms,

roasted potatoes, mushroom demi-glace, Chèvre, arugula)

–

Two or Four Liège Waffles

Salted Caramel & Milk Chocolate Lavender Topping

–

Five 66% Dark Chocolate Salted Caramel Ganache Hearts from BETA5 Chocolates

–

Bag of 49th Parallel Old School Espresso

(340 g, whole bean)

–

Mimosa Kit

(500 mL of fresh squeezed orange juice,

750 mL bottle of Chandon California Brut)

–

Signature Medina Matchbox

HOW TO ORDER | Café Medina’s Valentine’s Brunch Kits are available for pre-order until noon on Tuesday, February 9 at www.medinacafe.com and can be picked up at the restaurant on Saturday, February 13 between noon and 5 p.m. or limited delivery within a 15-km radius for an additional $10 fee. All package modification requests will be respectfully declined.

ABOUT CAFÉ MEDINA | Café Medina has been serving up its signature brand of Mediterranean-inspired cuisine, connoisseur-savvy coffee, sweet sustenance via the city’s best Belgian waffles and a pioneering attitude towards café culture since opening in 2008. A quaint, bistro-styled restaurant replete with old-world charm and proprietor Robbie Kane’s determined philosophy of enlightened hospitality, Café Medina provides a full complement of fresh and eclectic breakfast, lunch and daily brunch alternatives seven days a week as well as ‘Medina After Dark’ wine-bar experiences Thursdays through Sundays. Since moving to its new location in Vancouver’s Library District at 780 Richards Street in 2014, the new Café Medina has continued to garner numerous rave reviews, cementing its longstanding reputation as one of the city’s not-to-be-missed dining destinations.