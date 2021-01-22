Gotham Announces Valentine’s Day Dinners for Two

the GOODS from Gotham Steakhouse & Bar

Vancouver, BC | Gotham’s award-winning culinary team is offering all-new signature prix-fixe Valentine’s Day Dinner for two. Available exclusively from Tuesday, February 9 to Monday, February 16, the multi-course feature menus will showcase a range of premium dishes made with seasonal ingredients sourced from local farms and top-quality suppliers, including fresh seafood, Alberta Prime beef and Atlantic lobster.

Gotham’s limited-edition menu can be ordered for take-out or enjoyed on site in the restaurant’s sophisticated dining room, which is appointed with rich mahogany wood and sumptuous furnishings that exude an ambiance of Old-World elegance. For guests who opt to indulge in a celebratory dine-in dinner service, live performances from local musicians and dynamic DJs will provide a lively soundtrack throughout the evening.

At the bar, Gotham’s world-class bartenders will also be offering a Valentine’s Day feature cocktail inspired by the season of romance. Available for a limited time, Gotham’s signature ‘New Flame’ drink is a pink-hued libation featuring an amorous blend of gin, red vermouth, Lillet, strawberry syrup, and Campari meringue foam garnished with rose sugar.

Valentine’s Day Dinner for Two

$199.50 per couple, plus taxes and gratuity

Winter Salad

Baby gem & red leaf lettuce, watermelon & red radish, carrots, fennel, cucumber, pomegranate, dried cherries, maple vinaigrette

Steak & Lobster

Choice of 6 oz. filet or 8 oz. New York strip steak paired with Atlantic lobster tail & drawn butter

Herb-roasted purple & white fingerling potatoes, braised caramelized endives with Iberico ham, Manchego gratin

Chocolate Devil’s Food Cake

Frangelico cream, white chocolate & raspberry truffles

For more information about Gotham Steakhouse & Bar and to make a reservation, visit https://gothamsteakhouse.com or contact the restaurant at 604-605-8282.

ABOUT GOTHAM STEAKHOUSE & BAR | Situated in a 1930s heritage building in the heart of Vancouver’s downtown core, Gotham Steakhouse & Bar has been one of the city’s leading dining destinations for more than 20 years. An American-style steakhouse that blends classic and contemporary culinary traditions, Gotham specializes in the finest prime-grade beef, locally sourced fish and seafood from the Pacific Coast, fresh and creative vegetable dishes, and decadent desserts for a sweet finish. At the bar, Gotham offers an array of handcrafted signature cocktails – in both classic and signature varieties – alongside an award-winning wine list and an expertly curated whiskey collection designed to complement the menu. With a luxurious Art Deco-inspired interior, live entertainment throughout the week, and an unparalleled level of hospitality, Gotham has earned its place as one of the crown jewels of Vancouver’s dining scene.