Gotham Announces Valentine’s Day Dinners for Two

Vancouver, BC | Gotham’s award-winning culinary team is offering all-new signature prix-fixe Valentine’s Day Dinner for two. Available exclusively from Tuesday, February 9 to Monday, February 16, the multi-course feature menus will showcase a range of premium dishes made with seasonal ingredients sourced from local farms and top-quality suppliers, including fresh seafood, Alberta Prime beef and Atlantic lobster.

Gotham’s limited-edition menu can be ordered for take-out or enjoyed on site in the restaurant’s sophisticated dining room, which is appointed with rich mahogany wood and sumptuous furnishings that exude an ambiance of Old-World elegance. For guests who opt to indulge in a celebratory dine-in dinner service, live performances from local musicians and dynamic DJs will provide a lively soundtrack throughout the evening.

At the bar, Gotham’s world-class bartenders will also be offering a Valentine’s Day feature cocktail inspired by the season of romance. Available for a limited time, Gotham’s signature ‘New Flame’ drink is a pink-hued libation featuring an amorous blend of gin, red vermouth, Lillet, strawberry syrup, and Campari meringue foam garnished with rose sugar.

Valentine’s Day Dinner for Two
$199.50 per couple, plus taxes and gratuity

Winter Salad
Baby gem & red leaf lettuce, watermelon & red radish, carrots, fennel, cucumber, pomegranate, dried cherries, maple vinaigrette

Steak & Lobster
Choice of 6 oz. filet or 8 oz. New York strip steak paired with Atlantic lobster tail & drawn butter
Herb-roasted purple & white fingerling potatoes, braised caramelized endives with Iberico ham, Manchego gratin

Chocolate Devil’s Food Cake
Frangelico cream, white chocolate & raspberry truffles

For more information about Gotham Steakhouse & Bar and to make a reservation, visit https://gothamsteakhouse.com or contact the restaurant at 604-605-8282.

ABOUT GOTHAM STEAKHOUSE & BAR | Situated in a 1930s heritage building in the heart of Vancouver’s downtown core, Gotham Steakhouse & Bar has been one of the city’s leading dining destinations for more than 20 years. An American-style steakhouse that blends classic and contemporary culinary traditions, Gotham specializes in the finest prime-grade beef, locally sourced fish and seafood from the Pacific Coast, fresh and creative vegetable dishes, and decadent desserts for a sweet finish. At the bar, Gotham offers an array of handcrafted signature cocktails – in both classic and signature varieties – alongside an award-winning wine list and an expertly curated whiskey collection designed to complement the menu. With a luxurious Art Deco-inspired interior, live entertainment throughout the week, and an unparalleled level of hospitality, Gotham has earned its place as one of the crown jewels of Vancouver’s dining scene.

Gotham Steakhouse
Neighbourhood: Downtown
615 Seymour St. | 604-605-8282
Coho Coffee Launches New Brunch Menu Fuelled by Commissary Member Ingredients