Community News / Yaletown

Provence Shares Christmas Spirit Turkey-To-Go, Wine Discounts, Meals for DTES Women’s Centre

Portrait

The GOODS from Provence Marinaside

Vancouver, BC | Christmas dinner is an important centerpiece of the holiday celebration. In years past families large and small gathered round the dining table to indulge in traditional turkey with all the fixings. This year things will be a bit different. Due to Covid restrictions, our gatherings will be much smaller, and many will be on their own. Some people won’t feel up to preparing such a repast – brain fog and pandemic fatigue are real. However, regardless of the circumstances, everyone can use the comfort a traditional Christmas feast brings.

Provence Marinaside Executive ‘Santa’ (er Chef) Jean Francis Quaglia, and his team of Kitchen Elves led by Chef de Cuisine Sheldon Maloff, are coming to the rescue of weary cooks by offering Turkey-To-Go; a traditional Christmas dinner complete with carved turkey breast, dark meat roulade, dressing, roasted vegetables, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, gravy, baguette and pumpkin pie for $36 (plus tax). As Provence’s Christmas gift to patrons, Wine Director Joshua Carlson is adding in a trio of specially-priced wines to accompany the meal which can also be ordered online:

Le Grand Cros L’Esprit de Provence ($30 + tax discounted from $64) Rolle (Vermentino), 2017 Côtes de Provence, Provence, France

Jean-Luc Colombo ‘Cape Bleue’ Rosé ($30 + tax discounted from $64)Syrah/Mourvèdre, 2019 Méditerranée, France

Mas de Gourgonnier Provence Rouge ($35+ tax discounted from $60) Grenache/Cabernet Sauvignon/Syrah/Carignan, 2018 Les Baux de Provence, Provence, France

Turkey–To-Go is available for pick up one day only – Thursday, December 24th. Order must be placed in advance online no later than December 22. Pick up at the restaurant only between noon and 5 p.m. on December 24th.

Pay It Forward – Not everyone can afford Christmas dinner. Throughout the pandemic, Provence Marinaside has been supporting the DTES Women’s Centre. Help support women in need this holiday season by giving the gift of a meal. Provence will match each $20 meal donation made online between December 4th and December 20th, so your donation will feed two women in need.

Give the Gift of Good Taste – Provence Gift Cards are always an appreciated present. Gift Cards may be purchased online in any denomination starting at $10. During December, if you purchase an e-gift certificate valued between $60 and $119, Provence will send you a $15 bonus e-gift certificate. Purchase an e-gift certificate valued over $119, and you’ll receive a $30 bonus e-gift certificate.

Provence Holiday Hours:

Thursday, December 24 – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for Brunch, Lunch and Happy Hour
Friday, December 25 – closed
Saturday, December 26 – 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Brunch, Happy Hour and Dinner

This year, more than ever, we need to share the spirit of the Christmas season with our loved ones, friends, neighbours and complete strangers. Be kind, be calm, be safe, be Christmassy.

NOTES | Provence Marinaside is committed to the health and safety of its guests and staff in keeping with the protocols set by the BC Ministry of Health. You can find the details of Provence’s standards here.

In addition to Dine-In service, Provence Marinaside continues to offer its Takeout Menu for breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner daily.  If you prefer to cook Provence’s food in the comfort of your own kitchen, they also offer six French Food Made Easy kits and two Cocktail Kits (Moscow Mule and Caesar). All are available through Provence Marinaside’s website along with Chef Sheldon’s Online Grocery Store for individual ingredient items such as meats, dairy, baking supplies and other miscellaneous items.

Provence Marinaside is also supporting The Downtown Eastside Women’s Centre with the donation of meals and funds along with a donation option on their website should the public also wish to support the organization.

Provence Marinaside
Neighbourhood: Downtown
1177 Marinaside Crescent | 604-681-4144 | WEBSITE
Provence Shares Christmas Spirit Turkey-To-Go, Wine Discounts, Meals for DTES Women’s Centre
Provence Puts the ‘Happy’ in Happy Holidays With Happy Hour Specials

There are 0 comments

Yaletown

Opening Soon / Yaletown

New Location of ‘Field & Social’ Beginning to Take Shape in Yaletown

Given its sharp conceptual focus, sleek aesthetic and established identity this will be a good fit for the neighbourhood.

Opening Soon / Yaletown

Capo and The Spritz Opening Soon in Yaletown

The 120 seat casual pizza restaurant and bar is set to launch mid-September on the ground floor of the Opus Hotel.

Opening Soon / Yaletown

Highly Anticipated ‘Do Chay’ Eatery to Launch in Yaletown Over Long Weekend

From the new black tile on the bar to the hanging birdcages, the 50-seat Vietnamese restaurant is looking clean and sharp.

Opening Soon / Yaletown

Inside Do Chay, Opening Soon in Yaletown

The menu will mirror that of its Kingsway twin, with wine and beer flowing from the marble bar's dozen or so taps.

Opening Soon / Yaletown

A Sneak Peek Inside Cioppino’s Expansion

The 'Enoteca' private function rooms adjacent to Cioppino's are being renovated so as to be fully absorbed by the latter.

Restaurant Graveyard / Yaletown

Remembering the Elegant Weirdness of Yaletown’s Long-Shuttered Elixir Bistro

The first (and very likely last) Vancouver restaurant to ever screen a live feed of its dining room above its washroom urinals.

Popular

Opening Soon / False Creek

New Crêperie and Cider Bar ‘Ça Marche’ Opening Soon at Vancouver House

Au Comptoir co-founder Maxime Bettili is launching the French-themed 25 seater in the evolving Beach District next year.

Intelligence Briefs

On Blinkered Liquor Control Boards and Terrifying Statistics Hinting at Doom

In her latest read of the food and drink headlines, Talia finds restaurants on the brink and delivery companies being bad.

Heads Up

Chinatown’s Untitled Art Space Set To Launch ‘Dirty Knees’ Exhibition Tonight

Craft Beer Atlas of Vancouver / Downtown

From Gender-Segregation to Gay Protest, This Gorgeous Vancouver Beer Parlour Saw it All

The four-storey, 135-room Castle Hotel featured an elaborately tapestried main floor beer-sipping venue with many stories to tell.

Tea and Two Slices

On Party People Kicking It and Militarized Cops Defending Budgets With Deadly Force

In his latest read of the news headlines, Sean Orr loves Annie and cheers on a bunch of revolutionary orca whales

Previous
33 Brewing Experiment Drops New, Luscious ‘Lotus Hazy IPA’
Next
Making Sense of ‘Objects of Little Importance’ With Vancouver Artist David Briker

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Strathcona

How to Best Attack Seasonal, Famously Delicious ‘Vacherin Mont-d’Or’ Cheese

Community News / Mt. Pleasant

33 Brewing Experiment Drops New, Luscious ‘Lotus Hazy IPA’

Community News / Downtown

Hy’s and Gotham Reveal Holiday Dining Options and Celebratory DIY Cocktail Kits

Community News / West Side

Modus Coffee Celebrating 3 Years on Broadway With Special Takeout Chowder