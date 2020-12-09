Provence Shares Christmas Spirit Turkey-To-Go, Wine Discounts, Meals for DTES Women’s Centre

The GOODS from Provence Marinaside

Vancouver, BC | Christmas dinner is an important centerpiece of the holiday celebration. In years past families large and small gathered round the dining table to indulge in traditional turkey with all the fixings. This year things will be a bit different. Due to Covid restrictions, our gatherings will be much smaller, and many will be on their own. Some people won’t feel up to preparing such a repast – brain fog and pandemic fatigue are real. However, regardless of the circumstances, everyone can use the comfort a traditional Christmas feast brings.

Provence Marinaside Executive ‘Santa’ (er Chef) Jean Francis Quaglia, and his team of Kitchen Elves led by Chef de Cuisine Sheldon Maloff, are coming to the rescue of weary cooks by offering Turkey-To-Go; a traditional Christmas dinner complete with carved turkey breast, dark meat roulade, dressing, roasted vegetables, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, gravy, baguette and pumpkin pie for $36 (plus tax). As Provence’s Christmas gift to patrons, Wine Director Joshua Carlson is adding in a trio of specially-priced wines to accompany the meal which can also be ordered online:

Le Grand Cros L’Esprit de Provence ($30 + tax discounted from $64) Rolle (Vermentino), 2017 Côtes de Provence, Provence, France Jean-Luc Colombo ‘Cape Bleue’ Rosé ($30 + tax discounted from $64)Syrah/Mourvèdre, 2019 Méditerranée, France Mas de Gourgonnier Provence Rouge ($35+ tax discounted from $60) Grenache/Cabernet Sauvignon/Syrah/Carignan, 2018 Les Baux de Provence, Provence, France

Turkey–To-Go is available for pick up one day only – Thursday, December 24th. Order must be placed in advance online no later than December 22. Pick up at the restaurant only between noon and 5 p.m. on December 24th.

Pay It Forward – Not everyone can afford Christmas dinner. Throughout the pandemic, Provence Marinaside has been supporting the DTES Women’s Centre. Help support women in need this holiday season by giving the gift of a meal. Provence will match each $20 meal donation made online between December 4th and December 20th, so your donation will feed two women in need.

Give the Gift of Good Taste – Provence Gift Cards are always an appreciated present. Gift Cards may be purchased online in any denomination starting at $10. During December, if you purchase an e-gift certificate valued between $60 and $119, Provence will send you a $15 bonus e-gift certificate. Purchase an e-gift certificate valued over $119, and you’ll receive a $30 bonus e-gift certificate.

Provence Holiday Hours:

Thursday, December 24 – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for Brunch, Lunch and Happy Hour

Friday, December 25 – closed

Saturday, December 26 – 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Brunch, Happy Hour and Dinner

This year, more than ever, we need to share the spirit of the Christmas season with our loved ones, friends, neighbours and complete strangers. Be kind, be calm, be safe, be Christmassy.

NOTES | Provence Marinaside is committed to the health and safety of its guests and staff in keeping with the protocols set by the BC Ministry of Health. You can find the details of Provence’s standards here.

In addition to Dine-In service, Provence Marinaside continues to offer its Takeout Menu for breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner daily. If you prefer to cook Provence’s food in the comfort of your own kitchen, they also offer six French Food Made Easy kits and two Cocktail Kits (Moscow Mule and Caesar). All are available through Provence Marinaside’s website along with Chef Sheldon’s Online Grocery Store for individual ingredient items such as meats, dairy, baking supplies and other miscellaneous items.

Provence Marinaside is also supporting The Downtown Eastside Women’s Centre with the donation of meals and funds along with a donation option on their website should the public also wish to support the organization.