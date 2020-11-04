Community News / Hastings Sunrise

Tacofino’s ‘Shift Change’ Initiative to Host Series of Online Discussions Starting November 17th

Portrait

The GOODS from Tacofino

Vancouver, BC | Tacofino is continuing its commitment to improving the quality of life for those in the hospitality and foodservice industry while also raising much-needed funds for local causes by taking its Shift Change initiative online for a series of ‘Speakers for Change’ workshops starting Tuesday, November 17.

A series of four one-hour Zoom sessions, Speakers for Change will be held monthly from November through February 2021 and will involve local community leaders looking to inspire positive, sustainable change in the industry as well as for those who work within it. The sessions are free of charge for the participants to make it accessible for all and Tacofino will donate $1,250 per session to the keynote speaker’s charity or cause of choice for a total contribution of $5,000. While geared towards those in the industry, the general public is invited to attend as well.

Following are the first two Speakers for Change sessions and featured guests:

Equity, Diversity and Inclusion for Racialized Groups Within the Industry
Tuesday, November 17 at 3 p.m.
Participants will learn about systemic barriers in the hospitality industry, strategies for creating change and why change is not only important for business but for the people and the communities in which they operate. Keynote speakers include The Hogan’s Alley Society Board of Directors Co-Chair June Francis, and Kristina Henriksson — Co-Founders of The Co-Laboratorio Project, a women-led organization focused on racial, environmental, economic and gender disparities across a wide range of sectors that include tourism and hospitality.

Queer Competency for the Hospitality Industry
Tuesday, December 8 at 3 p.m.
This session aims to provide participants with a deeper understanding of diversity and how to make organizations more welcoming for queer, trans and two-spirited employees and customers by instituting policies and procedures that support inclusivity and remove barriers. The keynote speaker is Rana Nu, Education and Training Specialist with QMUNITY — a non-profit organization that works to improve the lives of queer, trans and Two-Spirited people.
“We established Shift Change last year to encourage meaningful dialogue on issues that are endemic in our industry, such as mental health, substance dependency, inclusion and diversity,” says Gino Di Domenico, Managing Partner of Tacofino. “In the age of COVID-19 and in light of the sweeping social change we’ve seen this year, we realize that it’s more important than ever to listen more and learn from each other’s experiences and we encourage people from across the hospitality industry spectrum to join us for these very important conversations.”

HOW TO JOIN THE CONVERSATION | Complimentary tickets to take part in Shift Change’s Speakers for Change events may be reserved online at eventbrite.com/o/tacofino-27785422939.

To learn more about Shift Change or sign up for a newsletter, go to shiftchangenow.com, become a fan of /shiftchangeNOW on Facebook or follow @shiftchangeNOW on Instagram.

ABOUT SHIFT CHANGE | An industry initiative spearheaded by the team at Tacofino, Shift Change aims to encourage meaningful dialogue about issues prevalent in the hospitality industry like race, gender, mental health and substance dependency and find meaningful and lasting solutions. At its core, the goal of Shift Change is to inspire positive and sustainable change for a range of hospitality professionals who work in restaurants, bars, hotels in BC and abroad by highlighting the opportunities that exist to seek out help, find solace and promote a greater sense of community and support within the industry.

ABOUT TACOFINO | Since its inception, the Tacofino brand has been celebrated for its trademark fusion of sun-dappled, surf-centric spirit and quality, fresh and affordable fare with an environmental and nutritional conscience. From its humble beginnings in Tofino, where the Tacofino Cantina was first launched at the back of the Live to Surf parking lot in 2009, the brand has now grown to include the original Cantina, a fleet of roaming food trucks, seven brick-and-mortar restaurants in Vancouver and Victoria and a legion of loyal fans.

Tacofino
Neighbourhood: Hastings Sunrise
2327 E Hastings St. | 604-253-8226 | WEBSITE
Tacofino’s ‘Shift Change’ Initiative to Host Series of Online Discussions Starting November 17th
Vancouver’s Temporary Patios, Mapped

There are 0 comments

Hastings Sunrise

Track and Food / Hastings Sunrise

TRACK & FOOD PODCAST // Local Restaurateur Miki Ellis on Adapting to New Realities and More

The sake-lover and co-owner of Dachi restaurant talks to Jamie and Mickey about working through the weirdness.

Honour Bound / Hastings Sunrise

Hospitality Friends to Rally for One of Their Own With Big Aussie BBQ in East Van

The feasting will include steak sandwiches, shrimp on the barbie, veggie skewers, Aussie burgers and more.

Comfort Food / Hastings Sunrise

COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // The ‘How Is This Even a Salad?’ Cobb Salad at Red Wagon

Including any kind of salad on our Comfort Food map might seem a little...er...wrong, but shut up and look at this thing.

Comfort Food / Hastings Sunrise

COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // Snappy, All-Dressed Wieners on East Hastings

The Chicago-style 'Wrigley Field' is my go-to at 'What's Up? Hot Dog!', but no matter the condiments the star is always the wiener.

Definitive Records / Hastings Sunrise

Definitive Records With Dachi Sous Chef and Local So-and-So, Daniel Williams

This week we tasked the sous chef at East Hastings' Dachi with choosing three records of especially impactful goodness.

8 Places
Picking Grapes / Hastings Sunrise

Picking Grapes With Stephen Whiteside of Dachi

We put our Picking Grapes questions to Stephen Whiteside, sommelier and co-owner of East Vancouver's Dachi.

Popular

Opening Soon / Mt. Pleasant

Inside Superbaba, Opening Soon in Mt. Pleasant

The Middle Eastern-themed restaurant aims to launch with take-out only service starting November 9th.

Intelligence Briefs

On Restaurant Critics Going Back to Work and Ghost Kitchens Working Chefs to the Bone

In her latest read of the food and drink headlines, Talia finds smaller turkeys and trouble in the Court of Master Sommeliers.

10 Places
Scout List

Scout List Vol. 572

An agenda of the things we are doing, wishing we could do, or are conspiring to do from Oct. 30 to Nov. 11, 2020.

The Tip Out

The Tip Out, Vol. 5

Everything you need to know about eating and drinking in Vancouver right now.

You Should Know

You Should Know About Vancouver’s Long, Explosive Relationship With Halloween

Christine Hagemoen dials back the local clock to understand how and why our city associates Halloween with fireworks.

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / East Vancouver

Odd Society to Release Annual Terroir-Driven Salal Gin on November 5th

Community News / North Vancouver

Bufala Edgemont to Launch New Weekend Brunch Service on November 7th

Community News / Yaletown

Choucroute and Tarte Tatin Star on Hugel Day Menu at Yaletown’s Provence

Community News / The Islands

Blue Grouse Estate Winery Launches ‘Grape to Glass’ Behind-the-Scenes Experiences