'Thierry' Set to Bring French-Inspired Pastries, Desserts, Chocolates and More to Mt. Pleasant

Vancouver, BC | One of Canada’s leading hospitality groups, Toptable Group, is excited to announce that after almost a decade of delivering French-inspired pastries, desserts and chocolates on Alberni Street, Chef Thierry Busset and his team are preparing to open their iconic palm wood door at 265 East 10th Avenue in Mount Pleasant this November.

“Offering Thierry to another Vancouver neighbourhood has been a vision of mine for many years,” said Chef Thierry Busset. “I can’t wait to welcome our new community into the shop this fall – whether it be for a cappuccino, pastry or to pick up our finest chocolate or a cake for a special occasion.”

“Thierry’s passion and commitment to his art and to serving an unparalleled level of hospitality is what we’re most excited to bring to the neighbourhood of Mount Pleasant,” said Michael Doyle, President, Toptable Group.

Bringing to life the look and feel of storefront pâtisseries from Thierry’s native France, guests will enter through the shop’s iconic palm wood front door into a beautifully designed 2000 square foot café and retail space complete with classic French pâtisserie style finishes. To ensure only the highest quality, a wide range of products will be displayed in cases custom built in France uniquely designed for the presentation of chocolates and pastries.

Situated at the corner of Main Street and Kingsway Avenue, Thierry Mount Pleasant will be open daily. For further information or to place orders for pick-up, the team is happy to help customers by telephone at (604) 608-6870 or online at thierrychocolates.com.

Neighbourhood: Mt. Pleasant
265 East 10th Ave. (Opening soon)
First Look Inside Mt. Pleasant’s ‘Thierry’

