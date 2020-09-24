Community News / Kitsilano

Fjällräven’s Local Guide Program Features Backpack Art Series

Portrait

The GOODS from Fjällräven

Vancouver, BC | Fjällräven’s Local Guide program is a partnership between Fjällräven and local community leaders who embody the values of our brand, have a passion for nature, a deep regard for sustainability, and respect for humans and animals. Each of Fjällräven’s Local Guides hold different backgrounds and experiences. Some guides hike, some climb, some are paddlers and others are chefs and artists – all  share their knowledge and passions with others through events, education and exchange of stories.

“Inspiring the world to walk with nature” is more than our mission, it’s an open invitation to get closer to nature by using our brand to support our communities by encouraging connection with nature in our own unique way. Nature is for everyone and it’s our privilege to walk in nature with anyone who wants to come along for the adventure.

This week, Fjällräven presents the second in a series of local artists painting  Kånken backpacks to raise funds for charity: On Saturday, please join Coast Salish artist, Charlene Johnny, for an afternoon of live painting as she adorns our Kånken backpacks with her unique designs | Saturday, 28 September (11am-4pm) DETAILS

Charlene’s finished artwork will be on display at Fjällräven Kitsilano (1976 W 4th Ave) from September 26th and will be auctioned off to support the the RainCity LGBTQ2S+ Youth Housing First Program. Charlene Johnny is a Coast Salish artist from the Quw’utsun Tribes of Vancouver Island, BC. Charlene has apprenticed under well known artists, such as Alano Edzerza and Maynard Johnny and has formal art training from the Native Education College(NEC).  For more of her work, visit her Etsy page and follow along on IG @coastsalishart

Work by last week’s participating artist, Priscilla Yu is now viewable at Fjällräven Kitsilano (pictures below) and will be auctioned off to support the Downtown Eastside Response Fund. Bids for the auction pieces can be submitted in-store or online. Winners will be announced in late October and the final bid will go directly to the DTES Response Fund in support of their programs in the community | DETAILS

  • MicrosoftTeams-image (11)
  • MicrosoftTeams-image (9)
  • MicrosoftTeams-image (8)
  • MicrosoftTeams-image (4)
  • MicrosoftTeams-image (5)
Fjällräven
Neighbourhood: Kitsilano
1976 W 4th Ave. | 778-379-6057 | WEBSITE
Fjällräven’s Local Guide Program Features Backpack Art Series
Fjällräven’s Local Guide Program Features Backpack Art and Hiker Workouts

There are 0 comments

Kitsilano

Cool Things We Want / Kitsilano

One of Vancouver’s Best Restaurants Has Finally Produced a Cookbook, and We Want It

I'm not certain which of Maenam's 100+ recipes I'm going to try and tackle first, but I expect to be both challenged and rewarded.

Restaurant Graveyard / Kitsilano

It Was Only in Kits for a Few Years, But This Airy Bistro Made a Delicious Impact

A contemporary of neighbours Gastropod and Fuel, Laurent and Valerie Devin's Bistrot Bistro outlasted both.

TBT / Kitsilano

Five Years Ago Today, One of Vancouver’s Best Restaurants Was Preparing to Launch

The success of AnnaLena was unsurprisingly immediate. The characters involved and the talent assembled were just too good to really doubt.

Diner / Kitsilano

John Bishop Retiring, Closing Kitsilano’s Iconic Bishop’s Restaurant This Summer After 35 Years

Opened in 1985, Bishop's is synonymous with farm-to-table ingredients and food that is entirely representative of the West Coast.

Comfort Food / Kitsilano

The Comfort Food Guide to Vancouver: Umami Bomb Bowls of Rainy Day Ramen

"The thin noodles still have some bite to them and the fukuoka-style tonkotsu base broth is an umami bomb that never stops going off."

TBT / Kitsilano

Looking Back Five Years to the Beginnings of One of Kitsilano’s Best Restaurants

For this edition of #ThrowbackThursday we revisit the beginnings of Au Comptoir, the French bistro/cafe on West 4th Avenue

Popular

Restaurant Graveyard / Downtown

The Vancouver Restaurant That Promised a ‘New Service Idea’ and Was Open All Night

Located at 608 West Pender Street, the mysterious Central Cafe was a fixture of downtown dining for decades.

Drinker

Canadian Sommelier Sips Taco Bell’s New ‘Jalapeno Noir’ Red Wine, Reacts Predictably

The wine is made by Queenston Mile in Ontario's Niagara region and is meant to pair with a "Toasted Cheesy Chalupa".

Tea and Two Slices

On the Downtown Eastside Not Escaping Covid and Blaming Social Media for Everything

In his latest read of the news headlines, Sean Orr finds Kevin Bieksa in a suit and sharks tied up in power lines.

Intelligence Briefs

On New Restaurant Surcharges and How Covid Is Changing the Lives of Hospitality Workers

In her latest read of the food and drink headlines, Talia learns of street vendor bummers and the wintry patio season to come.

Comfort Food / Gastown

COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // This Is Why There Are a Half-Dozen Locations of Meat & Bread

The rolled-up beauty is hit with high heat to blister the skin, resulting in toothsome crackling that will make your knees buckle.

Previous
Cibo Trattoria to Host Special Thanksgiving Weekend Dinner Services
Next
Reset & Reconnect This Fall With a Wellness Retreat at Victoria’s Magnolia Hotel & Spa

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Gastown

Cadeaux Bakery Primed for Thanksgiving With Special Pies, Tarts, Croissants and More

Community News / Victoria

Reset & Reconnect This Fall With a Wellness Retreat at Victoria’s Magnolia Hotel & Spa

Community News / Downtown

Cibo Trattoria to Host Special Thanksgiving Weekend Dinner Services

Community News / Railtown Japantown

Railtown Cafe Getting Into the Autumn Spirit This October With Pumpkin EVERYTHING