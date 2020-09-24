Fjällräven’s Local Guide Program Features Backpack Art Series

The GOODS from Fjällräven

Vancouver, BC | Fjällräven’s Local Guide program is a partnership between Fjällräven and local community leaders who embody the values of our brand, have a passion for nature, a deep regard for sustainability, and respect for humans and animals. Each of Fjällräven’s Local Guides hold different backgrounds and experiences. Some guides hike, some climb, some are paddlers and others are chefs and artists – all share their knowledge and passions with others through events, education and exchange of stories.

“Inspiring the world to walk with nature” is more than our mission, it’s an open invitation to get closer to nature by using our brand to support our communities by encouraging connection with nature in our own unique way. Nature is for everyone and it’s our privilege to walk in nature with anyone who wants to come along for the adventure.

This week, Fjällräven presents the second in a series of local artists painting Kånken backpacks to raise funds for charity: On Saturday, please join Coast Salish artist, Charlene Johnny, for an afternoon of live painting as she adorns our Kånken backpacks with her unique designs | Saturday, 28 September (11am-4pm) DETAILS

Charlene’s finished artwork will be on display at Fjällräven Kitsilano (1976 W 4th Ave) from September 26th and will be auctioned off to support the the RainCity LGBTQ2S+ Youth Housing First Program. Charlene Johnny is a Coast Salish artist from the Quw’utsun Tribes of Vancouver Island, BC. Charlene has apprenticed under well known artists, such as Alano Edzerza and Maynard Johnny and has formal art training from the Native Education College(NEC). For more of her work, visit her Etsy page and follow along on IG @coastsalishart

Work by last week’s participating artist, Priscilla Yu is now viewable at Fjällräven Kitsilano (pictures below) and will be auctioned off to support the Downtown Eastside Response Fund. Bids for the auction pieces can be submitted in-store or online. Winners will be announced in late October and the final bid will go directly to the DTES Response Fund in support of their programs in the community | DETAILS