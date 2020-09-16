Opening Soon / West End

Design Renderings Revealed for New English Bay Location of CRAFT Beer Market

Portrait

We’re getting our first look at the new location of CRAFT Beer Market across the street from English Bay in Vancouver’s West End. Words and images from this morning’s press release:

Taking over a highly coveted location near English Bay, CRAFT Beer Market is officially opening its second Vancouver location later this year. The new CRAFT Beer Market English Bay features an impressive 11,000 square foot space that will span two floors, complete with a covered patio that will treat guests to the iconic views of English Bay throughout the year. The interior design and decor was heavily influenced by the West End neighbourhood and its waterfront location, incorporating wood elements, a sophisticated beach vibe and locally sourced art.

The English Bay location will be the first in its portfolio to introduce new serverless sections to the establishment where guests will be able to make orders via an app and have the ability to sit at any open tables in the sections. It will also feature another first for CRAFT – a bottle shop where guests will be able to purchase limited quantity reserve craft beers for dine-in or take out. The carefully curated selection will include beers from local and North American breweries and will change seasonally, featuring bottles ranging from $20 to $60. In addition, CRAFT will continue to offer the extensive draft selection they are known for with over 100 beers, ciders and meads that are complemented with an upscale menu of comfort foods, wine and unique cocktails.

“We are incredibly grateful to our loyal guests who have supported us at our False Creek location over the past six years. We’re very excited to open a second home in the city and become a part of Vancouver’s iconic West End neighborhood,” says PJ L’Heureux, CRAFT Beer Market’s President and founder. “This will be a unique and premiere location for CRAFT and will feature things that our guests haven’t seen in other CRAFT locations, or in other concepts in Vancouver. We will also pay homage to the history of this building and the surrounding area with new design features and offerings.”

Given the COVID-19 guidelines, CRAFT Beer Market has made changes to its interior design, layout and service flows to ensure the health and safety of their guests and team members. Some of these protocols include permanent and temporary partitions, updated layout of the tables to ensure physical distance, digital ordering areas to limit server-guest contact and regular sanitization procedures.

For more information, please visit https://www.craftbeermarket.ca/english-bay.

  • Exterior 1
  • Exterior 2
  • Exterior 3
  • Exterior
  • Interior 1
  • Interior 2
  • Interior 3
  • Patio 1
  • Patio 2
  • Patio 3
  • Patio 4

About CRAFT Beer Market | CRAFT Beer Market is a premium-casual restaurant with a passion for fresh local food and fresh local beer. We opened the doors to our first location in Calgary’s Beltline neighbourhood in June of 2011. Since then we have grown to 7 locations across Canada including restaurants in Vancouver, Edmonton, Ottawa, Toronto, Kelowna, and a second CRAFT Beer Market in Calgary. Paramount to the concept is the incorporation of over 100 draft taps in each restaurant location, giving-way to the moniker; where everything is on tap. Over the years, we have received numerous accolades for our commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainability, as well as community involvement and charitable donations. Nationwide, CRAFT employs over 800 people, and is a major restaurant distributor for numerous local craft breweries.

CRAFT Beer Market (English Bay)
Neighbourhood: West End
1795 Beach Ave. (Opening soon) | WEBSITE
Design Renderings Revealed for New English Bay Location of CRAFT Beer Market

There are 0 comments

West End

Opening Soon / West End

El Santo Team to Open Italian-Inspired ‘Nox’ Restaurant in Coal Harbour This Winter

The new contemporary Italian restaurant will launch at the end of the year inside the neighbourhood's new Cardero building.

Comfort Food / West End

COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // The Electric, Souped-Up Corn on the Cob at Beetbox

The effect of this treatment is bright and mildly spicy with a gentle acid tang, all up in a creamy texture reminiscent of melting butter.

Vancouver Would Be Cooler If / West End

Vancouver Would Be Cooler If…Helicopters Kept Crowds Off Beaches During Pandemics

Police in Italy and Brazil are employing helicopters to clear beaches that have been closed during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Lexicon / West End

Why Are Self-Isolating Vancouverites Going Out on Their Balconies and Cheering Every Evening?

"I'd love to participate in the 7pm Cheer but I live in a rural basement suite in Surrey and my landlord would think I was insane..."

Diner / West End

Robson’s Timber Restaurant to Close on March 22nd After Five-Year Run

Over the the next ten days, the team at Timber hopes to welcome regulars in to have their favourite dishes one last time.

Comfort Food / West End

The Comfort Food Guide to Vancouver: Soupy Dumplings at Robson’s Dinesty

I regularly go through steamer baskets full of these at this always bustling Chinese eatery in the heart of the West End's Ramenland.

Popular

Opening Soon / Chinatown

Colourful ‘Pizza Coming Soon’ Aims to Bring ‘Japanese Stoner Food’ to Chinatown

The new restaurant project from artist Alex Usow and chef Keith Allison is set to open at 179 East Pender St. this October.

Restaurant Graveyard / False Creek

Remembering the Beloved Tex-Mex Restaurant That Joked About Cheating ‘Tourists & Drunks’

Launched in 1988, Carlos 'n Bud's was defined by its affordable Tex-Mex menu, relaxed attitude and sun-soaked patio.

Tea and Two Slices

On Welcoming Our Moth Overlords and Vancouver’s Greediest Shifting the Narrative

In his latest read of the news headlines, Sean Orr finds an artist doing well and new heights of Peak Vancouver.

Intelligence Briefs

On Wildfire Smoke Closing Restaurants and Where the Hospitality Industry Will Be in Five Years

In her latest read of the food and drink headlines, Talia finds new restrictions and Biden's plans for the tipped minimum wage.

Community News / Kitsilano

AnnaLena Announces Award-Winning Katie Ingram as New General Manager

Opening Soon

See more from Opening Soon
Opening Soon / Chinatown

Colourful ‘Pizza Coming Soon’ Aims to Bring ‘Japanese Stoner Food’ to Chinatown

The new restaurant project from artist Alex Usow and chef Keith Allison is set to open at 179 East Pender St. this October.

Opening Soon / Commercial Drive

Inside the Imminent ‘Mogu Fried Chicken’

The 34 seat Japanese food truck turned brick and mortar restaurant will be ready for its first customers this week.

Opening Soon

Inside MILA, Opening Soon in Chinatown

The 105-seat restaurant from the team behind Virtuous Pie will replace the ill-fated Juniper at 185 Keefer Street.

Opening Soon / West End

El Santo Team to Open Italian-Inspired ‘Nox’ Restaurant in Coal Harbour This Winter

The new contemporary Italian restaurant will launch at the end of the year inside the neighbourhood's new Cardero building.