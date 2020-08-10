Hawksworth Restaurant Starts Delivery Service, Brings Back Three-Course Prix Fixe Menu

The GOODS from Hawksworth

Vancouver, BC | For the first time in Hawksworth Restaurant history, you can now enjoy our award-winning cuisine in the comfort of your own home. We have partnered up with DoorDash for delivery and xDine if you prefer to pick-up your order. Dive right into our classic Hawksworth Burger with nobody watching: a juicy house-ground beef patty cooked to your desired liking with house-made secret sauce, applewood smoked bacon and aged Canadian cheddar, sandwiched between house-made brioche buns and a side of fries. Nourish yourself with our hearty and healthy Power Bowl made with brown sushi rice, kale, avocado, tomato, asparagus, pickled carrots, and charred lime. And lastly, give in to your sweet tooth with our caramel cardamom pot de creme with vanilla bean breton, soft salted caramel, and whipped creme fraiche.

Elevate your weekend dining with a full range of dishes, cocktails and wine available from Hawksworth Restaurant. For the full available menu and to place your order visit our website.

*Delivery is offered to addresses within a 5KM radius of Hawksworth Restaurant and available upon DoorDash services.

After a successful roll-out of our new À La Carte menu, we’re bringing back our seasonal, three-course ‘Prix Fixe’ set price menu designed to showcase the best of the season and the talent and creativity of our culinary team.

Offering three sumptuous courses at exceptional value, we invite you to experience award-winning cuisine in our gorgeous, sparkling clean, and spacious dining room. Our new rotating dinnertime menu features pristine local ingredients alongside friendly and professional service from our highly trained and personable service team.

Celebrate your milestones, special occasions and every day with us at Hawksworth and make lasting memories over great food and wine.

Limited outdoor patio seating is available and you can now also order online for pickup or delivery to be enjoyed in the comfort of your own home.

About Hawksworth Restaurant | Located in the heart of downtown Vancouver, Hawksworth Restaurant sets forth contemporary Canadian cuisine with ingredient-driven dishes that celebrate the region and the season. Approachable menus reflect creativity and spontaneity, whilst demonstrating the highly skilled technique and relentless drive for perfection that have become the hallmark of its culinary team. With an extensive and award-winning wine list to match, alongside a dedicated house cocktail program, Hawksworth is grown up and glamorous, yet relaxed and welcoming, ready to deliver an array of memorable dining experiences. Three distinctive rooms, including Hawksworth Cocktail Bar, are complemented by two elegant private spaces, available for groups and special events. Six-time winner of Vancouver Magazine Restaurant Awards Best Upscale Restaurant, Hawksworth Restaurant is currently ranked #19 in Canada by Canada’s 100 Best Restaurants.