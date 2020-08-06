Community News / The Okanagan

The Terrace Restaurant at Mission Hill Nominated for USA Today Accolade

Portrait

The GOODS from Mission Hill

West Kelowna, BC | The Terrace Restaurant at Mission Hill Family Estate has been selected as a nominee for USA Today 10Best’s 2020 Readers’ Choice award for Best Winery Restaurant. The Terrace is the sole Canadian entry out of the 20 restaurants nominated in the category!

The Terrace offers an al fresco dining experience overlooking Mission Hill’s rows of Chardonnay and Pinot Noir vineyards, set against the backdrop of Okanagan Lake. In keeping with the maxim “When the valley thrives, we thrive,” Executive Chef Patrick Gayler’s menus highlight produce and fruit from local farms, complemented by herbs and vegetables grown in the Estate’s own varietal gardens.

For more information and to cast your vote online, please visit: https://www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-winery-restaurant/.

Voting closes on Monday, August 10. The winning restaurants will be announced on 10Best.com on Friday, August 21. Read the official Readers’ Choice rules here.

Mission Hill Family Estate
Region: The Okanagan
1730 Mission Hill Road, West Kelowna | 250-768-7611 | WEBSITE
Mission Hill Family Estate to Host BC Day Celebration Dinner on August 2nd

