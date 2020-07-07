How Prohibitive Zoning Laws Made Our Neighbourhoods Less Interesting

Vancouver Would Be Cooler If is a column that advocates for things that exist in other cities that could serve to improve or otherwise celebrate life in our own.

(via) Smart (or grandfathered) zoning can be a silver bullet in creating and sustaining vibrant neighbourhoods that aren’t boxed in by heavily-trafficked commercial high streets. This is why so many European cities (and a handful of notably awesome urban enclaves in North America) are the envy of the world when it comes to true liveability. Not Just Bikes explains in this short video: