Expanded Hours and Brunch Every Day at Yaletown’s Provence Marinaside

The GOODS from Provence Marinaside

Vancouver, BC | Starting Monday, June 29, Provence Marinaside is expanding its hours of operation – Monday through Friday they’ll be open 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. and on Saturdays and Sundays, they will open at 9 a.m. and close at 11 p.m.

“We are very grateful to our patrons. Their loyalty has allowed us to stay open through the pandemic and now, because of their demand, we can stay open longer each day. We’ve been closing at 9 p.m. during the week and at 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, but now that the summer weather is here, and we have an expanded patio, we are able to stay open until 11 p.m. every night,” says Owner/Executive Chef Jean Francis Quaglia.

Additionally, Chef Quaglia has made the decision to offer Provence Marinaside’s popular Brunch Menu every day. That means you don’t have to wait for the weekend to enjoy popular dishes such as Crab and Lobster Omelet, Croque Monsieur Benedict or Chorizo Scramble. The Brunch Menu will be available daily from opening through to 11:30 a.m. on weekdays and from opening to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday

For lunch and dinner, Provence will be offering its regular Lunch/Dinner Menu along with featured seasonal menus such as the current one for Spot Prawns on weekdays from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and on weekends it will be offered from 3 to 10 p.m.

There’ll be a special abbreviated Late Night Menu available daily from 10 to 11 p.m. featuring dishes such as Saucisson Sec with Cornichons, Crispy Calamari, Wild Mushroom Ravioli, Burger Français with Yam Frites, BC Cheese Plate and popular desserts including Clafoutis aux Fruits Rouges, Fondant au Chocolat and Les Trois Sorbets aux Fruits. The complete Late Night menu will be available on Provence’s website as of June 29.

Imagine yourself on Côte d’Azur as you sip on a glass of wine and enjoy some tasty Provençal-inspired food from Provence Marinaside’s beautiful location adjacent to the False Creek Seawall and Quayside Marina. It’s a perfect way to welcome the summer.

Please note: Provence Marinaside is committed to the health and safety of its guests and staff in keeping with the protocols set by the BC Ministry of Health. You can find the details of Provence’s standards here.

In addition to Dine-In service, Provence Marinaside continues to offer its Takeout Menu for breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner daily. If you prefer to cook Provence’s food in the comfort of your own kitchen, they also offer six French Food Made Easy kits and two Cocktail Kits (Moscow Mule and Caesar). All are available through Provence Marinaside’s website along with Chef Sheldon’s Online Grocery Store for individual ingredient items such as meats, dairy, baking supplies and other miscellaneous items.

Provence Marinaside is also supporting The Downtown Eastside Women’s Centre with the donation of meals and funds along with a donation option on their website should the public also wish to support the organization.