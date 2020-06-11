Hy’s Steakhouse & Cocktail Bar Welcomes Back Guests for Table Service

The GOODS from Hy’s Steakhouse

Vancouver, BC | Hy’s Steakhouse & Cocktail Bar is reopening for dine-in guests. Locations in Vancouver, Calgary and Winnipeg are open Wednesday June 10, while Hy’s Whistler opens on June 11.

While locations were closed over the past several weeks, each restaurant offered a takeout menu and gratuities collected were earmarked for donation to the local community. Thanks to the generosity of staff and guests, Hy’s will be donating $12,400 to local food banks in Whistler, Vancouver, Calgary, Winnipeg and Toronto.

Guests have trusted Hy’s for the past 65 years for their professionalism and care, and many guests regularly celebrate special occasions and landmark moments at the restaurant. Now Hy’s welcomes them back to ‘do over’ their ‘quarantine celebrations’… or just celebrate summer, and the brighter days ahead.

Information on new hours of operation, reservations and the safety measures in place can be found at www.hyssteakhouse.com.

ABOUT Hy’s Steakhouse & Cocktail Bar | For 60 years, Hy’s has defined the steakhouse experience in Canada. Featuring Prime Grade steaks, cold martinis and trademark warm hospitality, Hy’s is a dining oasis. Hy’s is the ultimate place to celebrate life’s great occasions, or enjoy the everyday pleasures of great food and drink in timeless, elegant surroundings. Along with the very best beef and freshest seafood, Hy’s is known and beloved for the theatre of tableside service. With care and respect for the classic recipes, and impeccable, professional service, this is steakhouse dining at its finest.